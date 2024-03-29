The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no better way to spend a rainy day than snuggled up with a blanket and a feel-good film. I’ve recently been into romcoms since they’re easy to watch, and always have a happy ending. Back in January, I watched Anyone But You at the movies and I think that’s what sparked my obsession. I hope you get the chance to watch at least one of these, and trust me they’re well worth your time.

It Could Happen to you

This 1994 Nicolas Cage movie has a happy ending that makes you believe in humanity again. A waitress who’s had a tough go around gets a lottery ticket of a tip from a local policeman and everyone’s lives change. The policeman is faced with a decision of whether or not to do the right thing, but in the end he ends up winning everything he’s been looking for.

27 Dresses

This movie takes you into the life of a wedding planner who has secretly been living vicariously through all of her clients. Always being busy with work and never having time for a relationship, she longs for a connection. When her work crush ends up choosing her sister over her, she’s forced to make some changes. This movie follows the classic enemies to lovers trope with the most unexpected characters.

My Best friend’s wedding

Starring Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz, this 1997 film had me on the edge of my seat. The main focus is on Julianne’s best friend Michael, and his upcoming wedding. Of course, just as the wedding is approaching, Julianne realizes she’s in love with Michael, and she’s left with four days to try and break up the wedding. Some scenes made me want to reach through the screen and tell the characters to get it together, but in the end it all works out for the best. If you’re looking for a movie to pull at your heart strings, then this one’s for you.

The holiday

While some may say this is a Christmas movie, I believe it’s a movie that happens to be filmed around Christmas-time. To me, this is an anytime-you-want kind of movie. Two women, both on opposite sides of the world are craving a holiday, and a place to get away from their struggles. They both hesitantly list their houses on an online house-swap website, where you switch houses for vacation. And my oh my, are their lives about to change. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law, this romcom puts you in all the feels. If you are wondering which movie to start with, this one is it.