It’s Almost Time! Hottest Black Friday Deals You’ll Need For This Holiday Season

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

A change is in the air: the sky is getting darker, the leaves are almost gone, and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, heralding the arrival of the holiday season. What does this mean? Along with the cold weather, cozy gatherings, hot cocoa, family reunions and the inevitable return of Mariah Carey is another beloved (and sometimes despised) holiday staple – shopping! We all know how chaotic the Black Friday scramble can be, so here are some of the best deals you will need to get ahead of your Christmas shopping this year and navigate the mad rush when Black Friday finally arrives.

skims

You may not even know it yet, but some of these sales have already begun! Such is the case with Skims, offering one of the earliest Black Friday start dates on the market. The discounts have already begun, starting November 18, with this popular shapewear brand offering up to 50% off certain products. If you or someone you know has stylish, buttery-soft loungewear on their Christmas list, this is your sign to start shopping now!

Hollister

This is one of my personal most anticipated sales this year. I think Hollister has outdone themselves with this year’s winter collection, an opinion which seems to be popular as they are limiting their sale to Black Friday only (November 29th). However, there are some ways to get a jump start on other shoppers. One thing you can do is sign up for Hollister house rewards for free on their website, then download the Hollister app to be one of the first to know when the deals drop.

sephora

Sephora is another brand that has already started offering early deals! While Black Friday will always be the main event, there are still several discounts on makeup, skincare, haircare and more that are currently available to kick off the Black Friday excitement. These early deals being offered are up to 25% off, and include:

https://www.sephora.com/product/tom-ford-soleil-sunlit-rose-lip-balm-P509462?om_mmc=aff-linkshare-redirect-3r4YdkDiq/o&c3ch=Linkshare&c3nid=3r4YdkDiq/o&affid=3r4YdkDiq_o-uqg4KNH4zqn2Yjiuce83Zg&ranEAID=3r4YdkDiq/o&ranMID=2417&ranSiteID=3r4YdkDiq_o-uqg4KNH4zqn2Yjiuce83Zg&ranLinkID=10-1&browserdefault=true

https://www.sephora.com/product/fenty-skin-rihanna-fruit-quench-rz-hydrating-strengthening-lip-oil-trio-P513388?om_mmc=aff-linkshare-redirect-3r4YdkDiq/o&c3ch=Linkshare&c3nid=3r4YdkDiq/o&affid=3r4YdkDiq_o-NR0YRowo9IODak2A4dYHWA&ranEAID=3r4YdkDiq/o&ranMID=2417&ranSiteID=3r4YdkDiq_o-NR0YRowo9IODak2A4dYHWA&ranLinkID=10-1&browserdefault=true

ugg

What could be a more perfect gift for the winter than a pair of Uggs? While deals are beginning to pick up, with prices dropping on certain items on the Ugg website, Ugg closet usually opens their huge Black Friday sale with a bang. Last year the brand surprised us all by dropping their big deals early, which is anticipated to happen again this year. While Ugg closet has not announced anything yet, many people believe the sale could begin around November 25th, so be sure to keep an eye open for hot deals on Uggs around that date!

victoria’s secret

After the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this fall, the brand has been on the rise lately. It’s not the 2000s anymore, but can Victoria’s Secret really ever go out of style? It seems not, as the brand’s popularity surges, drawing in more and more customers. It makes sense then that Black Friday at VS is a big event. Deals have already started, dropping some prices by 50%. If you are looking to upgrade your bras, pajamas, underwear or accessories, RUN to Victoria’s Secret (website) as they are already offering some of their best deals yet. While you might have to explore different sizes and colors (the price varies even for the same product), here are examples of the best deals VS is offering right now:

https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/vs/bras-catalog/5000005210?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&affid=8984093&vendor=8984093&cm_mmc=AFF-_-CJ-_-VSD_TB_5211110-_-12935276&cjevent=17cb4ddaa85511ef820600370a82b82d&dclid=CPiJuoO47okDFbxSRwEdkKwZOQ

https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/vs/panties-catalog/5000000018?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&affid=8984093&vendor=8984093&cm_mmc=AFF-_-CJ-_-VSD_TB_5211110-_-12935276&cjevent=60c0572ba85511ef830600320a82b838&dclid=CJHp8L247okDFRFgRwEdzb0OgA

These are just a few of the countless sales that are taking place this coming week, but hopefully this helps you avoid some of the stress and scramble of Black Friday.