One of the most challenging aspects of college is balancing college life with a healthy and active lifestyle. It is easy to let days pass by without intentionally moving your body. However, physical activity has many benefits that can help you get out of a funk. Exercising is a great way to take a break from the business of schoolwork/college life, gather your thoughts, and do something good for your body. Here is a list of five ways you can incorporate an active lifestyle in college.

1. Walks Around campus

College campuses offer the perfect setting for a relaxing walk. With scenic trails and pathways designed for students, this is the ideal environment to enjoy nature while staying active. Walking with friends or solo is a great way to move your body and unwind. From short one-mile loops to longer ten-mile walks, this offers numerous health benefits and boosts your mental and physical well-being.

2. Using local recreation centers/gyms

Most college campuses feature a recreational center that is free for students to use. If your campus doesn’t offer one, many local gyms provide student discounts, giving you access to fully equipped facilities at an affordable price. While the weight rooms and various machines might seem intimidating initially, remember that everyone is there to focus on their fitness journey. Whether you’re walking on the treadmill or lifting weights, the gym offers a space to clear your mind, relieve stress, and improve your physical well-being. Give it a try, you’ll feel better both mentally and physically.

3. Taking advantage of offered workout classes

Many colleges offer workout classses as part of your tuition, giving you access to a variety of options like personal training, yoga, cycling, or dance. What’s even better is that many of these classes are taught by students who were once in your shoes. Grab a friend and take advantage of these opportunities, they’re a fun and motivating way to stay active and make the most of your college experience. Whether you’re looking to relax with yoga or get your heart pumping with cycling, these classes provide a great way to move your body while connecting with others.

4. Join an intramural sports team

Were you an athlete in high school, or are you simply looking to join a team? Many colleges offer intramural sports that are open to all skill levels, so anyone can sign up. These leagues are typically low commitment, with games once or twice a week, making them a perfect way to stay active without a huge time commitment. Whether you want to get back into a sport you love, try something new, or meet new people, intramural sports provide a fun, social way to stay fit and be part of a team.

5. outdoor activities

College is the perfect time to grab some friends and explore the world around you. Many campuses are located near lakes, parks, or open fields, offering plenty of opportunities to venture into new areas. Whether you’re walking, swimming, hiking, or playing a game of catch outside, these activities are not only fun but also great for staying active. Exploring the outdoors allows you to move your body, enjoy nature, and take a break from the hustle of college life, all while making memories.

While it can seem challenging to make time to move your body amidst the demand of college life, staying active is essential for both physical and mental well-being. Find out what activities your friends enjoy and join them whether it’s a workout class, a game of basketball, or a walk around campus. The key is to make movement part of your routine even in small ways. Remember, any movement is good movement, and the benefits will be worth the effort. Not only will you feel better, but staying active will help you manage stress, improve focus, and boost your overall energy levels throughout college.