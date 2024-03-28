The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

Throughout your time at any institution, they will likely promote research as a means of getting involved. At the University of New Hampshire specifically, they take immense pride in their “R1 institution” title. This label is a Carnegie Classification presented to select universities who have proven themselves to maintain high levels of research activity. About a year ago, I joined Dr. Sousounis’s lab at UNH. In this lab, our focus is on understanding regenerative capabilities in newts with the goal of encouraging cell regeneration in other animals. Different techniques are utilized during experiments such as bioinformatics, gene editing and histology. My experience in this lab has significantly improved my understanding of molecular and cellular biology. To explore your interests deeper, I recommend taking advantage of the research opportunities your university has to offer. Joining research endeavors can expand your knowledge on a given topic and enhance your practical abilities. Thus, the experience is truly what you make of it. Below are a few tips to help you begin your research journey:

Narrow Down Your Interests

Determine what your research interests are and cross reference them with opportunities at your college. You may want to keep career goals and any of your interesting coursework in mind when exploring your options.

Investigate Faculty Members

Research faculty members at your institution. Each member will likely have an “About Me” page, which will cover their past education, experiences and research interests. Once you find a few with ongoing experiments that align with your interests, read their recent accomplishments, setbacks and publications. This will give you a decent idea about the state of their projects as well as attributes they look for when welcoming new members.

Reach Out to Faculty

Once you have narrowed down a list of possible mentors (about three or four faculty members), introduce yourself through email or appointment to convey your interest in their work.

Update Your Resume

Update your resume to include relevant experience, skills, projects and coursework you have contributed to.

Explore Funding Opportunities

There are numerous scholarships and grants available for undergraduate researchers. Some are specific to a particular field, while others are more general. However, to receive financial support, it is important you research the fund opportunities thoroughly, to ensure you are a prime candidate for the award. Otherwise, you will waste a lot of time on applications that are not relevant to you or your interests.

Maintain Intellectual Curiosity

It is easy to get swept up in the complexity of research and coursework. Nonetheless, it is important that you maintain a strong connection to your research of choice. Make the most of this experience by attending meetings, research activities and engaging meaningfully in discussions. This includes asking questions when necessary. Everyone is learning in research, so do not be afraid to seek feedback. Practice makes progress, not perfection.

Cherish New Connections & Reflect

During your time in the lab, get to know your faculty mentor and colleagues. These new relationships can provide guidance and connections to research areas you may have never known existed. Likewise, it is important to reflect on your experiences for further insight on your future career choices and ponder how research has improved you as an individual.