Five New Hobbies to Help You Decompress This Season

Sometimes, the world just feels like a little too much work. Classes, exams, studying, social troubles, and so many other factors play into the stress we may feel. As important as it is to focus on those topics, it is also important to take care of yourself. Here are a few new hobbies to try when you need to decompress.

For the girls who like to stay inside:

1. Read a good book

I know, reading? Yes, reading!

Finding a book you are able to fully absorb and enjoy is a great way to put other things aside for a few minutes and jump into a new world. There are thousands of books out there so finding the right one can be intimidating, but luckily for us, there are many easy sources to find your next read. As an avid reader, I find that the app Goodreads is an accessible way to find both summaries and reviews of books ranging from the most recent romance to a gothic tragedy from the 1800’s. Another app, one we all know and love, TikTok has plenty of people reviewing and talking about the trendiest reads. If choosing a book is overwhelming, here are a few recommendations:

Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary (2021)

Holly Jackson, A Good Girls Guide To Murder (2019)

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Frankenstein (1818)

Emily Henry, Funny Story (2024)

2. Journaling

Sometimes, talking to other people is just too much. I have found that journaling is a way to process events and just word vomit. Journaling does not have to be a comprehensive essay with a two-page minimum. It can be a recap of your day, a list of your favorite things, or even a collage made up of items you find throughout the week. Find a time to sit down with yourself and reflect without any outside voices. In your room, outside in the forest, or in a café. Simply be. Pour out whatever you need to on that page and when you are done close the book. Finding the right journal for you can be challenging so here are a few to inspire you:

Moleskine: Classic Notebook, Soft Cover – $19.95

Flame Tree Publishing: Claude Monet Set of 3 Mini Notebooks – $8.99

Flame Tree Publishing: Artisan Art Notebooks – $16.99

Amazon: RETTACY Bullet Dotted Journal – $13.99

3. Coloring

Who doesn’t like coloring?

Either finding a blank page to fill in with your own design or buying a cute coloring book. Focusing on something other than a possible exam or your next class can help with relieving stress and anxiety. While it is a great activity to do on your own, it is also fun to find another person to be in the room with. From experience, finishing a paper and going to another space with friends to just sit, listen to some music, and color has helped with managing my mental health so much. If this is something you are interested in, here are a few ways to get started:

Amazon: Coco Wyo Books (Little Corner, Spooky Cutie, Stress Relief) – $7.99

Amazon: On the Bright Side Coloring Book – $15.59

Amazon: Ohuhu Alcohol Markers Brush Tip – $39.99

Amazon: 48 Colors Alcohol Markers Set – $13.99

For the girls who like to move:

4. Gym-It

Moving your body helps with the release of endorphins, a “feel-good” chemical. Moving your body is also good for simply keeping your body healthy. Exercising can be a solo endeavor, so going on a hike might not be something every person is comfortable with. The gym, especially for college students, is an easy way to access equipment to move. Anything from running to deadlifting can be available. Often, classes for yoga, Zumba, or cycling are offered. This is just another way to move and meet new people.

5. Intramural Sports

Universities have various ways to get involved in sports, if you are looking for a low-commitment sport within your school, intramurals are right up your alley. Throughout the year, different sports are available to participate in. You can join a team or make your own with friends. Winter sports might range from volleyball to hockey; there is something for everyone. If you have friends who are playing, go cheer them on. Being in a new environment away from your academics will allow the release of stress to be easier.

Separating yourself for an hour a day from the stress of everything that might be weighing on you is important. Take care of yourself, you are the only one of you we can get.