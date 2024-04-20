Creating a Life Full of Peak Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

In a person’s life there are some main peak moments that many people look back on, maybe its high school graduation, getting married, having kids or a family vacation. These are moments where there are high levels of elevation, insight, pride and connection according to Chip Heath and Dan Heath in their book The Power of Moments. But what if we could create more of these memorable peak moments?

Maybe the peak of your month was a time you went out with your friends, but what if you could have five peak moments in a month. The point I’m trying to get at is that you can make your life so full by adding more peaks to your year, month or even week. So make peaks for yourself, spend your money on a concert, plan a hike, go watch the sunrise at the beach or plan a weekend trip, because life is too short to wait weeks or months for something exciting to come along.

Picture a road trip with your friends: a trip of blasting music, gas station snacks and a pretty hike at the end. Or maybe just a night in making pizza with friends, playing cards and watching a movie. While they seem so simple, these little things could easily bring more excitement to your week. You could even take it a step further and up for a half marathon. Really challenging yourself to create your own peaks is how you will make lasting memories.

You can take a week that was going to be the same old same old: wake up, school, workout, homework, go to bed and plan a random board game night with friends, go on a hike, etc. and create your own peak moments.

The important part is that you enjoy it and it adds more fun into your life. It can be as small as going on a walk with a group of friends, to as big as running a marathon or booking a trip to europe. Adding these different activities to your life you can add more moments to remember.

Life is a collection of your moments and the people you spend them with. Seeking out chances to create peak experiences, big or small, can transform ordinary days into memorable moments.