Coffee Recommendations From Coffee Shops Around Durham

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

As a college student, I am a coffee enthusiast. I love trying new coffees from different places with my friends. It is such a good way to get a little pick me up, stay awake doing homework, self-care and quality time with or without your friends. Always adjust and try what you like, but here are some of my coffee recommendations around Durham!

Flamingos Coffee Bar: This is my favorite coffee shop ever. Every drink from there is a hit and it has such a girly cute vibe inside the coffee shop. I definitely recommend going with some friends and making it an entire experience. There is a location in Exeter and at Hampton Beach. Some of my recommendations from here would be the strawberry shortcake latte, the pop tart latte, and of course the pumpkin spice latte for fall. They are also very dairy-free friendly since they don’t charge extra for oat milk! Ramon’s: This is a cute coffee cart on campus that you have to try if you haven’t yet! I like to get caramel or pumpkin iced coffee with whole milk in it! They also give you those cute bendy straws. This is a good place to go between classes or before studying! Aroma Joe’s: Even though this is more of a chain coffee shop, I still really love getting drinks from here. Plus, this coffee shop being on campus makes it super convenient to go! My go-to-order is either a banana bread cold brew with cloud top or a 24 oz. rush with strawberry, red raspberry and pomegranate! Rise + Grind: This place is such a good breakfast spot in Durham and in walking distance of campus! They have amazing sandwiches and amazing coffee! My go-to order is a cold brew with caramel and whole milk! This is definitely a spot you should go to with your friends! North East Pie Company: This is also another cute coffee cart on campus! I really like getting a caramel latte with whole milk from here. Their food is to die for, and I love getting the breakfast pies! If you haven’t tried this coffee cart, you definitely should!

Of course, there are so many good coffee places around campus and the surrounding areas, but these are some of my absolute favorites! I hope you enjoyed reading my favorite coffee orders and get to try some of these places as well, especially with exam season coming right around the corner! Have a great week and you got this semester, one cup of coffee at a time. Love, Britaney