Affordable Alternatives For Self-Care

Keeping up with self-care is very beneficial for not only your physical health, but your mental health as well. When you look your best, you’ll feel your best too.

Overtime, it can become pricey when buying materials and making appointments for your nails, hair, skin, etc. Luckily, there are multiple affordable alternatives that you can rely on for still maintaining a good routine.

Gel Nail Kit

Instead of paying $35 or more every two weeks to get a gel manicure, you can buy a kit to do it at home yourself. Including all the materials needed, ranging from $20-$40. It’s a one time spend, with multiple uses. It makes getting your nails done way more enjoyable, and affordable.

You can buy a kit from Amazon, or even your local Walmart. Here’s a link to a gel nail kit I recommend.

Skin Care Products

High-end skin products are told to work the best, but cost a good amount of money. Purchasing alternatives from affordable brands such as Neutrogena, CeraVe, The Ordinary, etc. from drug stores work just as good.

Another way that I use to save money is by using facial razors. Instead of paying to get my eyebrows or mustache waxed, I’ll use an electric hair remover or facial razor. A brand that I recommend for facial razors is called Flawless. Here’s a link to one that I recommend.

Eyelash Kits

Lastly, instead of spending extreme amounts on eyelash lifts or extensions, you can buy kits online or in store. This includes eye lash lift kids, or even just eyelash extension kits. They’re simple to follow instructions, and look just as good as they were if you got them done.

You can get multiple wears that last around two weeks. Here is a brand that I recommend.