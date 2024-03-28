A Life Without Hyperfixations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I find myself reflecting on something that has never really been a significant part of my life: hyperfixations. You know, those intense obsessions or passions that seem to grip so many people, driving them to immerse themselves fully in a single topic or interest for extended periods. It’s not that I’ve never had interests or hobbies, but I’ve never experienced that all-consuming focus that many describe.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a bit of a generalist. I’ve dabbled in various activities, explored different subjects and enjoyed many hobbies without ever feeling the need to dive headfirst into one particular thing, and you know what? That’s perfectly okay.

In a world where productivity often seems to be measured by the depth of one’s obsession with a particular topic, it’s easy to feel like you’re missing out if you don’t have that singular passion driving you forward. I’ve come to realize that there’s beauty in diversity and having a broad range of interests that collectively enrich your life in different ways.

While some may spend hours poring over every detail of a niche hobby or subject, I find joy in sampling a little bit of everything. From lifting to trying my hand at painting to reading a variety of genres to experimenting with different cuisines in the kitchen, my life is a tapestry woven from countless threads of experiences and interests.

There are moments when I wonder what it would be like to feel that intense pull towards something, to be so captivated by a single pursuit that the rest of the world fades into the background. I remind myself that my path is no less valid simply because it diverges from the norm.

Not having hyperfixations has allowed me to explore without constraints and follow my curiosity wherever it may lead without feeling bound to a predefined path. It’s a liberating feeling knowing that I can chart my own course through life, guided by my ever-changing interests and passions.

That’s not to say that I don’t admire those who have found their calling and pursued it with unwavering dedication. I find inspiration in the passion and commitment of others, even if it’s not a path I choose for myself. Diversity is what makes the world such a fascinating place.

So, here’s to those of us who have never hyperfixated on anything in our entire lives. Here’s to embracing our curiosity, celebrating our eclectic interests and finding contentment in the journey, wherever it may take us. Life is too short to be confined to just one obsession.