5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Original Docuseries

Browsing through Netflix and trying to pick a movie or TV show is difficult if you’re anything like me. It is hard to make a choice and not know if you will be wasting your time or not. If you are into documentaries and docuseries like I am, Netflix is the perfect place to look. There are some services that have one or two great documentaries on their platforms, but compared to the quality of Netflix documentaries, there isn’t any competition.

I’ve watched many of Netflix’s docuseries because I simply cannot get enough. The series Netflix puts out are always top notch, and keep you interested until the very end.

Murdaugh Murders: Southern Family Scandal

This docuseries, which is six episodes long, highlights the Murdaugh family and the deaths that pile up surrounding the Murdaugh name. The twists and turns in this docuseries will have you binging it in just a few nights.

Cheer

I am no cheerleader, and have never been one, but the intensity of Cheer made me keep watching and then come back for another season. This docuseries follows a college cheer team and their journey to nationals at the highest level.

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

This next docuseries might have been my favorite I have ever watched. Don’t F**k With Cats tells a shocking story about how a Facebook group dedicated their lives to finding a man who was posting graphic animal abuse videos online. This docuseries was so interesting and it will definitely make you hit that next episode button every time.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this one episode documentary, a man is viciously stalked by his ex-girlfriend and is terrorized by her in all aspects of his life. The twists and turns in this hour-and-a-half documentary are mind blowing.

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Being from Massachusetts myself, I was interested in this docuseries when I first saw it come on Netflix. It is about the events leading up to and after the Boston Marathon bombing. I thought I knew all of the details on this event, but after watching this I felt like I knew next to none. This docuseries gives you more insight into the events after the bombing.

I hoped you liked my list! Have fun watching!