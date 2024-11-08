The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Listening to music is one of my favorite pastimes. There’s very rarely a moment I’m sitting in silence, whether I’m cleaning, studying, or exercising. And even though I love all kinds of music, there’s certain songs I keep coming back to — songs that will always have a special place in my heart. These are songs that I have deep connections to, attribute to special memories, or just simply have an obsession with. I kind of think of it like Max in Stranger Things season 4, where “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush was the only thing that could save her from Vecna. These are tracks that will perk me up no matter what, and if I were ever in Max’s position, this is what would bring me back down to Earth.

Cool People: chloe x halle

I always say that Chloe x Halle are underrated, and I feel like it will always reign true. They don’t get enough appreciation, and this song is proof. This tack sounds so heavenly and melodic; their voices blend together perfectly. The song is about how even though there’s a lot of bad in the world, there’s always people you love by your side to remind you of the good. I love this message, and I also like how it can be connected to family, friends, or a partner.

honeymoon avenue: ariana grande

I’m a die-hard Ariana fan, and I think that her first album has some of her best work. This is my favorite song on the album, and one of my favorites from her overall. It has Leon Thomas (her co-star from Victorious) on it as one of the writers. I love her vocals on this song, and the relationship/car crash comparisons were so cute and clever. I wish this album got way more appreciation than it does.

xo: beyoncé

Something about this song is just so nostalgic. The music video, the opening notes, the chorus — I love how this song takes me back to when it was first released. It’s also just so romantic and fun, I’m heavily considering playing a slowed, piano version at my wedding.

kiss me: sixpence none the richer

This song is so dreamy and it reminds me of a warm summer night. It has a real early 2000s teen tv show or rom-com vibe, and that makes it even better. This is one I don’t have a deep connection to; I just love it because it makes me feel all fuzzy inside.

Godspeed: frank ocean

It’s no secret that I love Frank Ocean, and I talk about him whenever I get the chance. This song makes me feel like I’m floating, and I honestly can’t put into words why it just resonates with me so much. I have this song on loop all the time.

drew barrymore: sza

This song is so relatable and it made me fall in love with SZA’s music. It perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to go out with friends and be at parties, but still be insecure and worried that you’re not enough. All of SZA’s songs hit so hard and are always easy to connect to, which is why I love her so much.

Cranes in the sky: Solange

I really love this one because, once again, it’s very relatable. It’s about doing anything and everything to avoid confronting and dealing with your feelings. The “cranes” in the sky aren’t birds, they’re metal cranes seen on construction sites. She said that the cranes being high up in the sky ruined the view because of how heavy and large they were, just like her deep, heavy feelings that she’s ignoring. They’re ruining her mood.

Candy Rain: soul for real

This song is one I grew up listening to, so it reminds me of family reunions, long car rides, or karaoke competitions at home between me, my parents, and my siblings. I love old R&B music, and this is a song that instantly perks me up when I hear it. I’ve played it so much that even my little brother knows all the words now.

All The stars: Kendrick lamar & sza

Nothing will top the feeling of leaving the theater after seeing Black Panther for the first time. As soon as the credits rolled and this song started playing, it made an already fun experience even better. I was also with my family, so we were dancing in our seats, talking about how great the movie was while we waited for the after credits scene. We were still singing it on our way out and all in the restaurant when we ate together. Memories aside, it’s just an all-around good song. Kendrick and SZA need to collaborate again.

Ain’t it fun?: paramore