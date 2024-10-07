Taylor Swift and Chick-Flick Fan? 13 Chick-Flicks as Taylor Swift Songs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

Do you love Taylor Swift and chick-flicks? Below is a list of songs that correspond to different chick flick movies’ plot/theme, with each listing featuring a memorable lyric that applies to the movie!

1) 13 going on 30

“In your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team”

2) How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days

“Think about the place where you first met me”

3) MEAN GIRLS

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead”

4) Aquamarine

“You’re so cool, it makes me hate you so much”

5) Clueless

“Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room. I can still make the whole place shimmer”

6) He’s Just Not That Into You

“I don’t want you like a best friend…and I woke up just in time, now I wake up by your side ”

7) The Devil Wears Prada

“I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this”

8) Legally Blonde

“I’m so sick of them coming at me again, ’cause if I was a man, then I’d be the man”

9) The Proposal

” We kept everything professional, but something’s changed. It’s something I like

10) The Princess Diaries

“You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess”

11) Freaky Friday

“I’m just a girl, trying to find a place in this world”

12) Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

“The whole place was dressed to the nines..we were seventeen and crazy”

13) The Notebook