- Gratitude
Take some time this month to reflect on your blessings and write down even a few things you are grateful for.
- Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, & Sweaters
As the leaves change and the weather cools, it’s only right that loungewear becomes our motif.
- Holiday Drink Menus
Indulge.
- To-Do Lists
The semester is quickly coming to an end, so write out just a few things you want to accomplish. I find that writing out a daily to-do list helps me stay motivated and holds me accountable.
- Claw Clips
An easy way to through your hair up and keep it out of your face. My favorite styles are the simple colors or the tortoise shell-like pattern—they feel timeless.
- Thanksgiving Episode rewatch
Friends, New Girl, Gilmore Girls, Modern Family . . . just to name a few. The warmth of watching Thanksgiving unfold in our favorite sitcoms is a must each November.
- fireplaces
A fireplace creates the ultimate cozy vibe. However, if you don’t have one, don’t fret—you can easily stream one on YouTube
- Hanging out on a porch
Underrated. The conversations that take place on a porch are top-tier, and I insist that we all spend more time enjoying them.
- Baking
Make a pie, a muffin, or an oatmeal raisin cookie. If sweets aren’t your thing, consider gifting your treats to family, friends, or neighbors.
- Black Friday
Bring back the early 2000s mad dash that encapsulated Black Friday. The fun is in the vibes—wake up early, make a coffee run, and shop ’til you drop. And always remember, Cyber Monday is an excellent fallback.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.