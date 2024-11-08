This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

Gratitude

Take some time this month to reflect on your blessings and write down even a few things you are grateful for.

Sweatpants, Sweatshirts, & Sweaters

As the leaves change and the weather cools, it’s only right that loungewear becomes our motif.

Holiday Drink Menus

Indulge.

To-Do Lists

The semester is quickly coming to an end, so write out just a few things you want to accomplish. I find that writing out a daily to-do list helps me stay motivated and holds me accountable.

Claw Clips

An easy way to through your hair up and keep it out of your face. My favorite styles are the simple colors or the tortoise shell-like pattern—they feel timeless.

Thanksgiving Episode rewatch

Friends, New Girl, Gilmore Girls, Modern Family . . . just to name a few. The warmth of watching Thanksgiving unfold in our favorite sitcoms is a must each November.

fireplaces

A fireplace creates the ultimate cozy vibe. However, if you don’t have one, don’t fret—you can easily stream one on YouTube

Hanging out on a porch

Underrated. The conversations that take place on a porch are top-tier, and I insist that we all spend more time enjoying them.

Baking

Make a pie, a muffin, or an oatmeal raisin cookie. If sweets aren’t your thing, consider gifting your treats to family, friends, or neighbors.

Black Friday