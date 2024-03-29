This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

In August 2023, the release of Hozier’s third studio album, Unreal Unearth, excited fans with the conceptualization of Dante’s “Inferno.” Each of the 16 songs takes listeners through the nine circles of Hell and the emergence on the other side. As people basked in yet another brilliant collection, they quickly yearned for a continuation of the ethereal storytelling that Hozier is no stranger to.

Luckily for fans, Hozier’s latest EP, Unheard, contains four unreleased songs, and a collaboration with GRAMMY award winner Allison Russell, who narrowly missed out on the tracklist of his most recent album.

The singer’s discography is revolutionary in the portrayal of flora and fauna, and he fearlessly continues to use his platform to take a stance against a multitude of worldly issues. With Unheard, listeners can explore the worth and pains of the world through extensive metaphors and unapologetic representations of life, while recognizing the power and potential of humanity. Acoustic melodies take audiences on a journey that explores and fiercely addresses the sins that accompany living and will undoubtedly leave an influential impact on the soul.

Dante’s “Inferno” continues to manifest in eerie nods to the underworld, as Hozier bridges his new releases with those of Unreal Unearth. In an Instagram post, the artist shared that the songs were contenders of circles such as gluttony, limbo, violence, and the ascent. The intertwining of such famous literature with his poetic lyricism has created a body of concept work that will undoubtedly solidify Hozier’s position among the great geniuses of music.

Unheard closes out the world of Unreal Unearth and adds to the singer’s highly praised repertoire. Whether one wants to simply relish in the enchantment of Hozier’s sound, or engage in the themes behind the lyrics, this new EP is an escapade all should set out to experience.