The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

We finally made it, the best time of the year is here! When I ask people what their favorite holiday or time of year is, mostly it comes down to fall and Halloween. But this year feels a little bit different from previous. Maybe I’m chronically online, but my entire fyp has been flooded with Halloween costumes and celebrations.

Since I’m a senior in college, of course the majority of the content I receive is from other college students. But for the month of October it’s been more than college students. My own parents had three different costumes planned this season for different events. TikTok has become a platform that thrives off of creativity and community. No matter what your costume is or what plans you have, TikTok is a space for people to share that and celebrate the uniqueness and fun of Halloween.

Throughout the past couple years, it’s become noticeable that Gen Z have become more niche and ironic with their costumes. Dressing as specific memes, characters and references that their demographic should recognize. I think part of that has to do with the rise of TikTok and pop culture. It’s hard to be online and not stay up to date on any infamous moments and events.

One example that I find hilarious is Challengers. Trios are dressed up as Art and Patrick from the film, but not Zendaya, the tennis ball. It’s a little absurd when you think about it, but when you see the comments, it’s an absolute hit!

From the ages 18-25 you’re in the process of becoming an adult, and Halloween has a new meaning. It doesn’t have to do with candy or being scary, but rather having a good time. Gen Z dealt with a lot coming from the pandemic, losing a lot of their developmental years. I think now we are seeing them reclaim that through TikTok. Halloween is supposed to be fun, where we can dress up and celebrate our interests and creativity without feeling bad. Everyone is on the same page and that’s the best part. I cannot wait to see what happens next year!