Friends to Lovers: The Best Media Trope

Tropes make up a lot of what we decide to read and watch; plot and characters play an important role in what we choose to consume, but everyone has recurring themes that they enjoy. Whether it’s enemies to lovers, the “chosen one”, found family, and countless others — we all have a trope that we always fall back on.

For me, it’s friends to lovers.

It’s a classic — and to me, it’s honestly the blueprint. It’s so simple, but when you pair it with really good characters and other tropes to help boost the plot, it’s undefeated. It’s easy to work with, easily digestible, and it’s all-around enjoyable. The angst that comes with the “Will they, won’t they” back and forth is exciting, and seeing the friendship’s journey is always a good time. I love watching the slow progression, and seeing everything shift from platonic to romantic, and seeing how averse the characters seem at first until they finally give in and accept their feelings.

Not to mention, the trope has given us some really iconic pieces of media. Books, movies, shows, and even some songs. The characters and pairings it’s given us are also very memorable. I asked my friends some of their favorite ships and I got Aang and Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Percy and Annabeth from Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Jenna and Matt from 13 Going on 30, Peter and Michelle from Spider-Man, Jess and Nick from New Girl, Jim and Pam from The Office, and Jordan and Layla from All American.

If you want some songs that go along with the friends-to-lovers trope some of my favorites are “You Are In Love” by Taylor Swift, “Friends” by Ed Sheeran, “Supercut” by Lorde, and “Still Into You” by Paramore. There are tons more, and if you search “friends to lovers” in Spotify or Apple Music, you’ll get tons of results for other songs you can fit into the trope as well.

It’s easily adaptable, and it can be molded to please anyone. I like how almost anyone can attest to liking at least one piece of media or characters that fall into friends to lovers. It’s both predictable and unpredictable because each plot is different, and no story is the same. I love the comfort I always get after seeing the two finally get together, but I love the rush of different emotions I feel up until that point. It’s so enjoyable pinpointing the moments where you think each person fell in love with the other, and all of the fun moments that happen between them and feeling out whether it’s platonic or romantic.

Overall, I’m completely obsessed with this trope and how well-renowned it is. It may have a few fails, but it’s tried and true. Not much can make me hate it, and I’ll always hold it near and dear to my heart.