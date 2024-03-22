The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After nearly four years, Ariana Grande was ready to make her comeback to the music industry with her album, Eternal Sunshine. After positions’ slightly underwhelming reception, Grande pivoted, serving as a judge for one season of The Voice before filming Wicked for the past two years. At that time, she was thrown into controversy regarding her relationship too, so the album was also her way of reclaiming her image.

The lackluster first single, “yes, and” had my expectations low. While occasionally fun and certifiably catchy, it was reminiscent of H&M changing room music and not in a positive way. I was pleasantly surprised when tuning into the album and hearing the sound of “intro (end of the world).” The song does a great job opening the album’s central theme, which answers the question “how can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?” The synth-pop/R&B vibes set the stage for the whole album.

Eternal Sunshine is Ariana leaning into songwriting for, in my opinion, the first time in her career. While she has writing credits on many of her previous albums, her focus has never been on storytelling. This album is quite evidently the story of clinging to the crumbling remains of a relationship, falling in love again, and reconciling the sadness of a broken relationship with the love for a person. Ariana is at her most vulnerable on the last few tracks of the album, with “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” “i wish i hated you,” and “imperfect for you,” creating a beautiful story.

Ariana’s musicality is at an all-time high with this album. Her vocals have transcended another level, after the extended training she underwent to portray Galinda in Wicked. Particularly, her lower register shines through in songs like “imperfect for you” and “true story.” Her production leans into the R&B sound she has had throughout her career, with some songs sounding like the female version of a song by The Weekend (“don’t want to break up again” could honestly fit on Dawn FM). Finally, the transitions are so smooth, with the production moving with the rise and fall of the album. The transition between “Saturn Returns Interlude” and “eternal sunshine” is masterful.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by this album. The only weak link on this album, in my opinion, is its lead single, which did such a disservice to what the album set out to achieve. The peak of the album comes in the arc of her last four tracks, but the album as a whole was so well done and I want more of it. This might be her best project yet. With this album now and Wicked coming in the fall, 2024 is shaping up to be Ariana’s year.

Rating: 9/10