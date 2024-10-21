13 Chick Flick Cult Classics Everyone Needs to Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UGA chapter.

My girlfriends and I love a good movie night. There truly is nothing like piling onto a sofa in a heap, giggling, and enjoying a cheesy flick together. Especially in the colder months of the year. The best movie nights, though, are the ones where my friends turn me on to a movie so great I think about it well into the next day.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Brat Summer, it’s this: never underestimate the power of a cult classic. Whether you’re talking music, fashion, or movies, what’s underrated will often pleasantly surprise you. So, if you’re looking for something a bit more niche to watch at your next movie night, here are twelve chick flick cult classics that, in my opinion, are criminally overlooked.

Juno (2007) directed by Jason Reitman

Come on, now. If you’re not on the Juno train already, what’s stopping you? Sabrina Carpenter references this fantastic film on her new song of the same name, and that alone is a good reason to watch this goofy, endlessly quotable teen comedy of errors. Juno documents the choices and consequences 16-year-old Juno MacGuff faces when she finds out that she’s pregnant. It’s a great story that will have you laughing one minute and crying the next. Juno has some of my favorite movie visuals and soundtrack moments of all time, too.

Jawbreaker (1999) directed by Darren Stein

If you’re a fan of Heathers or Mean Girls, Jawbreaker is going to knock your socks off. Strap in for a very Y2K adventure following dorky Fern Mayo as she becomes part of the popular crowd when queen bee Courtney and her friends accidentally murder one of their own.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) directed by Karyn Kusama

20th Century Fox

Jennifer’s Body has a redemption arc like no other. Fifteen years after it haunted theaters with a marketing campaign that completely missed the mark, Karyn Kusama’s gem of a film has earned a loyal fanbase of Gen Z women (myself included – Jennifer’s Body made my Letterboxd Top 4!) The movie’s narrator is studious small-towner Needy, played by the amazing Amanda Seyfried. Needy sets out to help her best friend, alluring cheerleader Jennifer Check, when Jennifer becomes possessed by an evil demon. Perfect for spooky season!

But I’m A Cheerleader (2000) directed by Jamie Babbit

Another great movie about cheerleaders, But I’m A Cheerleader follows pom-pom princess Megan Bloomfield. When her parents send her to a conversion camp called “True Directions” because they suspect (correctly!) that she is lesbian, Megan’s seemingly perfect little life comes undone. This smart satire comedy highlights the absurdity of traditional gender roles and heteronormativity. It’s filled with moments that are both heartwarming and downright goofy. A must watch!

27 Dresses (2008) directed by Anne Fletcher

If you’re an eldest daughter with people-pleasing tendencies like me, 27 Dresses will heal you. In 27 Dresses, Jane, who has been a bridesmaid at twenty-seven weddings, receives a wake-up call when her younger sister falls for the man she’s secretly in love with. Shout out to my bestie Peyton who introduced me to this cinematic masterpiece at movie night!

Heathers (1989) Directed by Michael Lehmann

Heathers is finally getting the attention it deserves after the musical went viral. This groundbreaking movie is a black comedy about Veronica Sawyer, a teen girl who is torn between becoming part of the popular clique at her school called “the Heathers” and plotting with the hot new bad boy, J.D.

Pearl (2022) directed by Ti West

Ti West’s Pearl is genuinely one of the most powerful films I’ve ever watched. It speaks to the girls who feel like they’re destined for more than an ordinary life. Pearl tells the story of the titular character (played phenomenally by Mia Goth), a twenty-something dancer living during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Pearl aspires to make it big but feels trapped because she must take care of her parents on their rural Texas farm.

Empire Records (1995) Directed by Allan Moyle

An underappreciated gem, Empire Records is a love letter to vinyl records, CDs, and music in general. You’ll want to live inside this charming tale about a group of teens who work at their local record store!

Easy A (2010) directed by Will Gluck

So many of the best chick flicks are retellings of classic literature (like Clueless!). Based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter”, Easy A explores how high school senior Olive Pendergast’s reputation is wrecked by rumors, taking a stab at purity culture in the process. It’s relatable, funny and brilliant. Easy A easily gets an A from me.

She’s The Man (2006) Directed by Andy Fickman

I’m on the fence about giving She’s The Man cult-classic status, but in my opinion it’s criminally underrated and should be talked about more! She’s The Man tells the story of how soccer star Viola Hastings goes undercover as her twin brother and royally screws up her life in the process. Every second of this movie leaves me rolling on the floor laughing. If you’re a fan of 10 Things I Hate About You, you need to watch this other amazing Shakespeare play turned teen rom-com.

Do Revenge (2022) Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

In Do Revenge, outspoken Drea and shy Eleanor team up to plot revenge on each other’s enemies when they meet at a tennis camp and find out that they attend the same private high school. It’s a love letter to 90s teen movies and women’s wrongs. Do Revenge is, in my opinion, the boldest, most creative chick flick to come out in this decade.

Lisa Frankenstein (2024) dIRECTED BY zELDA wILLIAMS

If you can’t find your perfect boyfriend, make him! That’s the playful tagline behind Lisa Frankenstein, a charming horror-comedy set in 1989. When socially awkward teenager Lisa Sparrows’ crush – a Victorian corpse – comes back to life unexpectedly, she sets out to turn him from zombie to full-fledged heartthrob. Buried behind the Frankenstein of it all is a tender, touching story about family and coping with grief. I fell in love with Lisa Frankenstein, and maybe you will, too!

Aquamarine (2006) Directed by Elizabeth Allen RosenbauM