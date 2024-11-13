What’s In My Purse, And What Should Be In Yours!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though I wish I was the kind of girl who could run out of the house with her wallet in one hand and phone in the other, I just can’t do it. It seems whenever I try to be minimal and “clean-girl,” I end up dragging my entire life to my car in a tiny little tote bag or bundling it up in my arms, praying it doesn’t end up on the asphalt. I’ve figured out the minimal lifestyle just isn’t for me, and I must have all the things I could possibly need in a fashion emergency or zombie apocalypse within arm’s reach. As I galavant through Gainesville carrying all my necessities, I tend to drop some off or add some to my shoulder bag along the way, so here’s all my “have-to-have” items at this point in time, and why you “have-to-have” them too!

YA’LL. I bought this product about a month ago and have used it every day since. The e.l.f. Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen runs a girl about $8 but is PRICELESS as a purse staple. I’ve honestly considered buying two more: one for my car and one for my backpack, so I’m never without! The plumping effect is honestly fake news, though the classic tingling sensation that leaves you wondering if this should really be put on your lips is still there and never fails to make me feel like something is actually happening! The gloss itself is absolutely fabulous, thick enough to show a shine and feels like you’re wearing lip gloss but not gloopy or over the top. I have the e.l.f. Pout Clout Lip Plumping Pen in the shade “Bust a Mauve,” and it’s quite possibly my favorite lip color I’ve ever used. The perfect balance of “I love your lip color!” and “Your lips look so good; is that your natural shade?” I absolutely love this product and 100% recommend you run to the drugstore and grab one for yourself!

Listen, I’m the first girl on the block to say get the cheaper, off-brand version of whatever it is I’m buying, but this gum is no joke. There’s nothing wrong with a little bit of bougie sometimes, and if I want to get a resealable bag of gum that has cute packaging, then sue me. Each bag has 72 pieces of gum, so it’ll last you a while, and the bag isn’t bulky or big, so it’ll fit perfectly in your baguette bag on a night out! I didn’t even buy it at full price; I found it at the register at T.J. Maxx and added it to my purchase on a whim! Super simple, super yummy and super classy.

I have no shame in saying I am a dry-skin baddie. With the colder months approaching, I just know if I don’t moisturize 24/7, my hands will end up cracked and scaly, which we DO NOT want. I found this Target brand hand cream for $2.99 and threw it in the cart as I was stocking up on snacks and useless items from the $5 sections that bring me joy regardless. It’s got coconut milk and shea butter and leaves my hands smooth and moisturized. Should you also be a dry-skin baddie, I highly recommend this budget-friendly option for your on-the-go hydration needs.

Sunglasses

I had to throw this last one in because, if you know me, you know I try to never leave the house without a pair of sunnies on my head. If I’m being honest, I hate making eye contact with random people and would much rather give “mysterious cool girl” than “awkward shy emo kid.” I won’t even try to link some fancy and expensive pair of sunglasses because I never buy a pair of sunnies for more than $10, so just pop out to Dollar Tree or 5-Below and grab yourself some shades. Doesn’t matter what kind, though my preferred style is big and bulky, almost 90s mom energy for that extra touch of class. All that being said, I truly believe a pair of sunnies can get you anywhere in this life, so go get yourself a couple pairs and make sure you keep an extra in your purse at all times.