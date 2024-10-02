The 5 Best Stores to Buy Sorority Merchandise 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Something that goes along with being in a sorority is owning an absurd amount of adorable merchandise to represent your chapter with pride. As someone who has been in a sorority for two years, I have found some of the most unique, cute and trendy gear perfect to gift to a friend or yourself.

Here is a list of five brands with adorable sorority products you have to buy:

1. University Tees

University Tees is a larger brand that sells a variety of Greek products. It follows recent style trends to sell fashionable merchandise for women in a wide range of chapters.

Matching sweat sets are perfect for the incoming chilly weather. I love this forest green set with simple white cursive lettering centered on the front of the hoodie and down the leg of the pants. Combining an oversized hoodie and wide-leg sweatpants is comfortable, easy to throw on and makes one feel put together. The forest green is perfect for the fall and winter months. The hoodie is $54.99, and the wide-leg sweatpants are $52.99.

Trucker hats are a great gift because they are a unique item to purchase; not all members have a stylish sorority trucker hat. They are ideal for those days when you aren’t super excited about styling your hair or for a beautiful sunny day. I like the simplicity of the $25.99 forest green trucker hat. The cream crown and green visor combined with the embroidered name of the sorority chapter is classic.

Nobody can have too many stickers. For only $2.99, you can gift someone one of these adorable script stickers in the sorority chapter’s colors that includes the chapter’s founding year. Stickers can be put on a student’s laptop, water bottle, notebook and more. It is a great way to personalize something your recipient already owns.

2. Evry Jewels

While this shop does not specialize in Greek gear, it offers a sorority collection with 16 products. The high-quality fashion jewelry is sophisticated and timeless, allowing the recipient to wear it for everyday wear, sorority events or special occasions.

The personalized script nameplate necklace stood out to me because it is a perfect size, has a nice chain and is made of high-quality material for only $30. The necklace can be purchased in gold or silver and is hypoallergenic, as well as nickel-free.

3. Little Words Project

Still on the jewelry theme, Little Words Project is an admirable brand for its goal of inspiring and uplifting its customers with messages on beaded bracelets. This brand also has a sorority collection that represents 23 chapters.

The sorority bracelets are stretchy, with beads corresponding to the chapter’s colors. The sorority’s letters are written in black on white block beads. These beaded bracelets make the perfect addition to a simple bracelet stack for $30.

4. Mark and Graham

Mark and Graham is a gift-giver heaven because it has a variety of products that are perfect for just about everyone in your life. The store’s sorority shop features countless products, such as water bottles, tote bags, hats, jewelry boxes, toiletry bags, pajamas, slippers, pillows and beach towels. The diversity of the products and the customization options are nearly endless, allowing the gift giver to give their friend a personalized, thoughtful gift.

Since I have given you so many cute sorority jewelry pieces, give your friend or sister this sorority jewelry case to store her new treasures in. It is $55, comes in white, can be personalized for ten sorority chapters and comes in 17 color options for the sorority lettering. Once again, personalization is included in the $55.

At UF, it is incredibly hot and humid nearly year-round, making it essential to stay hydrated. Mark and Graham sells an insulated 40-ounce tumbler for $49, including monogramming. The water bottles are sold in lavender, navy, light blue, light pink, hot pink and white. Lettering is available for ten sorority chapters, with 17 color options for the sorority letters.

On a warm sunny day, you can see chapter women lying outside on their sorority’s lawn. These Turkish towels are the perfect gift for the chapter women in your life who likes to soak up the sun in their free time. The towels come in light blue, pink and white and cost $55. These 100% cotton towels are high-quality and can also act as a lightweight blanket. The towels can be customized for ten chapters, and you can choose from 14 colors for the lettering.

5. Shop Duo Studio Designs on Etsy

Etsy is a one-stop shop featuring the store Shop Duo Studio Designs. The Michigan brand sells a variety of sorority-inspired products for reasonable prices.

Shop Duo Studio Designs sells adorable $16 hair claw clips with rhinestone sorority letters. The clips are also in the sorority’s colors. Claw clips are great for warm days, days when styling your hair with heat is too much work or when you are on the go.

Many love cozy gifts, which is why these cream fuzzy slippers are the perfect present. The chunky block lettering is retro, and the cushioned soles supplement the comfort provided by the soft fur material. For $38, women can wear these slippers in sizes five to ten.

Catchall trays are a useful and decorative gift for college women living in tight quarters or with too many things. The white sorority trinket trays by Shop Duo Studio Designs have gold trim and the sorority’s letters in a chunky font similar to the slippers. I love the brightness of the colors and the classic design.

Sorority women regularly wear pins on Gator game days. I have noticed a recent inclination among chapter women toward unique pins that one might not find at the local Greek Life store. For $6, these floral sorority pins feature chapter letters in a bold font above a floral design.

Exploring the variety of sorority merchandise options was impressive. It demonstrated the immense joy sorority life can bring to its members. Sorority merchandise cultivates a sense of unity around campus and allows one to express appreciation and love for their chapter.

I hope this list helps you find the perfect sorority gift for a friend or yourself.