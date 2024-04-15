The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The time is here: it’s you, your dress and all things you’re leaving behind encompassed in those pictures. Your years in college are represented by the cap and your big smile showing the memories of college you’ll leave with.

Over these last weeks, I have seen many of those graduating slaying their pictures. And every single time, I crossed the light and walked near the University of Florida’s arch, I remember I have yet to take my pictures.

And don’t get me wrong, I have everything ready: a photographer, my dress, etc. However, I have yet to settle the uneasiness in my stomach when someone takes a picture of me.

Point a camera at me, and I just feel so uncomfortable that you’ll see it. And I know, I’m not alone. In this article, I will list a few personal tips to become comfortable with the camera, or at least fake it until you make it:

Familiarize with yourself

I know you have seen yourself in the mirror enough to know you, but taking a picture is different. In fact, many of us don’t recognize the person behind a snapshot because it looks different from the one reflected in front of us. That’s because a picture will invert the image.

To avoid feeling self-conscious, try understanding your features and look for your best side. This is a game changer in taking photos.

Take candid pictures, or videos instead

This is a trick I learned from one of my friends. She used to tell me she hated still and posed pictures because they didn’t look genuine enough. Instead, she would move around slowly to capture the emotion. And believe me, she was right.

And if photos are too much, you could start with a video and capture the moments you like in a pic.

Get comfortable

That could mean many things, like putting on some music to loosen up a bit. Or even you could skip the uncomfortable heels for your favorite comfortable ones.

The idea here is to build a foundation for your confidence to shine through because whenever we aren’t it shows in the pics.

Photos, photos and more photos

Lastly, it’s like the saying: “practice makes perfection.”