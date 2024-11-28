Short & Sweet: The Cutest Mini SKORTS to Add to Your Wardrobe

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

“Skirts should be the size of belts. Life’s short – take risks.” – Paris Hilton

I never quite understood just what Paris was talking about until recently, when I had a life-changing moment with the Princess Polly “Can’t Sleep” skort, and I needed to share it with the world. When I say this skort is short, I mean it’s “blink and you’ll miss it” short, but thanks to the sneaky little shorts underneath, I can prance around without a care in the world. It’s the perfect mix of flirty and functional, and honestly, I’ve never felt cuter. Naturally, now I want all the skorts ever.

If you’re as obsessed as I am, here’s a roundup of the cutest mini skorts to add to your wardrobe:

The Princess Polly “Gigi Skort” is like the effortlessly cool older sister of the “Can’t Sleep Skort.” It’s chic, versatile and just a little more polished – perfect for days when you want that mini skirt vibe but with a touch of sophistication. With its clean lines and tailored fit, the Gigi skort easily transitions from casual brunches to dinner dates, giving off “I have my life together (even if I don’t)” energy. Bonus: the built-in shorts mean you can slay with confidence.

The Garage “Micro Mini Skort” is giving major retro picnic vibes, and I’m obsessed. The black-and-white gingham print is such a classic, but the mini cut adds just the right amount of edge. And can we talk about how it’s on sale? Like, do I even have a choice here? The built-in shorts make it super wearable, so I can twirl, dance or just exist without a care in the world. Pair it with a baby tee and sneakers for something casual, or throw on a cute bodysuit and boots to turn heads.

The “LA Hearts Mini Skirt” from PacSun is giving all the holiday vibes – and it’s on sale, so it’s basically a sign. The red is perfect for Christmas parties or any festive look, while the black is a classic you can wear literally anytime. It seems like the kind of skirt that instantly makes your outfit feel cuter, whether you’re pairing it with tights and boots or a cozy sweater.

NOBODY MOVE. THIS IS MY DREAM SKORT. It’s mini, it’s denim, it has a belt-like waistband (aka the perfect built-in accessory), and obviously, the best part – it’s got shorts underneath. The “We The Free Gallivanting Peekaboo Skort” is giving everything it needs to. It’s chic but edgy, clean-girl but artsy and hippy, simple but unique – what I’m saying is it’s perfect. Pair it with a chunky sweater, a cute crop, or honestly, anything because it’s just that good.

Last on this list but first in my heart (and my closet – duh) is the “Can’t Sleep Skort” from Princess Polly. I mentioned it earlier, but I had to bring it back and give it its own moment. It’s short (like really short), flirty and makes me feel like a total icon every time I wear it. And let’s not forget the built-in shorts that make it as practical as it is cute. If you’re looking for that one simple staple piece to make you feel unstoppable, this is it.

What are your go-to skirts or skorts? Let’s obsess over them together because my wish list is ever-growing. 💕