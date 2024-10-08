Same People, Different Ville: What to Wear on Nashville Roadtrip 2024

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s that time of year again — roadtrip! The one weekend a year where we can actually say, “Okay, maybe the frat guys aren’t that bad,” because they’re taking us on a trip to Nashville! For me at least, this weekend isn’t really about football; it’s about having a blast in a new city, soaking up the country vibes and looking good while doing it. Whether you’re figuring out your daytime look or planning a cute night-out fit, I’ve got all the outfit inspo you need to make sure your Nashville weekend is a win.

Daytime Outfits: Cool, Comfy and Country Chic

For daytime adventures in Nashville, it’s all about looking effortlessly cool while staying comfortable enough to explore the city. Think lighter colors and denim, so that you’re giving off country vibes without losing that cool-girl edge. First, an all denim outfit is the perfect go-to for that classic country style with a modern twist. Whether it’s a matching denim skirt and top set or a cute dress, it’s the perfect base to build on. Throw on any color cowboy boots to give the outfit a little pop and grab a bag that matches the boots to tie everything together. This look is comfortable for walking around and still screams Nashville. For a more relaxed but still super stylish look, go for a white maxi skirt and pair it with a white top or tube top. The key to dressing this up? A studded belt and cowboy boots that match! This outfit is all about the accessories, so go big with chunky jewelry or a cute hat to take it to the next level. It’s comfy, chic and perfect for exploring Nashville’s cutest spots.

Nighttime Outfits: Nash at Night

Nights out in Nashville are all about having fun, so you’ll want an outfit that lets you dance and enjoy the nightlife without holding back. For nighttime, it’s all about darker colors with that country flair, and looks that are made for dancing, drinks and everything in between. First, a mini dress is always a solid choice for a night out. Pair it with cowboy boots to keep that Nashville vibe going, and add a jacket for when it gets chilly later (plus, it makes the outfit look even cooler). A belt around the waist can help cinch the look and add that extra touch of style. Whether you’re hitting up a rooftop bar or going for drinks on Broadway, this look is effortless but eye-catching. Next, you can never go wrong with a matching going-out set. Whether it’s a crop top and skirt or a two-piece pants set, it’s the easiest way to look put together without too much effort. Stick with darker tones, and pair it with some statement accessories. You’ll look effortlessly chic while still keeping that slight country edge with your boots or a cute hat. Finally, for a more trendy vibe, micro shorts and a cool going-out top are the way to go. Pair this with cowboy boots (of course) and a big jacket and you’re basically Ashtin Earle. The oversized jacket gives the outfit a little more personality and is perfect for keeping you cozy when the night cools down. This look is made for a fun night out without sacrificing comfort or style.

So, whether you’re strutting around the city during the day or hitting up Broadway at night, Nashville’s the perfect place to show off your style while having a blast. Remember, Roadtrip is all about fun, so don’t stress too much about your outfits. Just focus on looking good, feeling good and making memories. Stay safe, enjoy the country vibes and most importantly, have the best time on this year’s Nashville adventure!