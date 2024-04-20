Record Store Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Record Store Day is near, Gators! For audiophiles and music enthusiasts, there is no day on the calendar more important than “Record Store Day.” It’s a worldwide celebration of local, independently-owned record stores. If you want to get your hands on tons of limited, exclusive vinyl releases, I highly recommend that you show up bright and early at your local record store this Saturday.

Record Store Day is inclusive to all types of music listeners. There are 387 new releases that will be available in various indie record stores throughout the country. You can view the full list here. Spanning genres like alternative, punk, pop, indie, hip-hop and classic rock, Record Store Day truly has something for everybody. Personally, I’m most looking forward to releases from Fleetwood Mac, Laufey, Chappell Roan, The Cranberries, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

If you’re in the Gainesville area, there are a couple of places you can check out for Record Store Day. Sunshine Records and Hear Again Records are both RSD partners. You can find your local participating record store here.

Record Store Day is something you simply cannot miss. It’s a fantastic way to connect with music lovers in your community. You can also discover treasures for your music collection, both new and old. Participating in Record Store Day also goes a long way in supporting local record stores, which is more important than ever. Even if you can’t find something for your tastes, record store shopping is always a fun adventure. You’re never quite sure of what gem you’ll stumble upon. So, grab a friend, your tote bag, some iced coffee and head out to your local record store this Saturday!