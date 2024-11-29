The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I open an app on my phone, it seems like I’m being sold one thing after another – there’s no end to it really. We’re living in an age where overconsumption is the norm and microtrends go out of style just as quickly as they appeared. I certainly fell victim to this quantity-oriented consumption mindset for many years, but recently began investing in well-made quality products that are versatile and will last me forever. While this article does promote the very consumption I just disparaged, the following are items I cannot live without and whose cost-per-use has dwindled down to cents. I use all these things practically on a daily basis: they’re just that good.

Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Sneaker

I discovered these life changing shoes when shopping for a pair that would be good for lots of walking through Edinburgh during the summer. I searched on TikTok for comfy shoe recs that were cute, but also fit to walk around Europe in, seeing video after video of travel influencers talking about this faux leather sneaker from Dr. Scholls that they swore by. I was a bit skeptical at first because I thought Dr. Scholls made old people shoes, but they were $70 on Amazon, so I decided to just order them and trust the multitude of people raving about them. When they arrived 2 days later, I fell in love with both the chic, smooth leather design and just how well-made they were. Since then, they’ve taken me hundreds of thousands of steps through the world, all without hurting or ever disappointing – even after 30,000 step days, my feet were still alive. They’ve also become pretty much the only shoes I wear at college anymore – they’re comfortable, durable and go with just about everything

Architectural Digest Tote Bag

While it is technically free because it comes as a gift with a year-long subscription to Architectural Digest, this tote is so good that it has replaced my North Face backpack as my school bag; it’s simple but classic design consistently manages to elevate my outfits. It’s proven itself to be a durable, well-made everyday bag that fits all my essentials in a neutral and aesthetically pleasing fashion. The quality of this bag is truly astounding as it has not only survived consistent wear-and-tear for the past two years, but also a dip into the North Atlantic Sea after it fell overboard a few miles off the Scottish coast near St. Abbs.

Lulu Running Shorts

The 2.5” hotty hot shorts from Lululemon are my holy grail for lazy college outfits when I’ve snoozed my alarm so many times that class starts in 20 minutes and I’m still in bed. My go-to outfit for class will always be a black pair of Lulu hotty hot shorts and an oversized t-shirt I got for free from the school. It’s simple, classic and requires zero thought or effort – plus, the shorts are super comfy and flattering.

Lulu belt bag

This belt bag has amassed a huge following and for very good reason – it’s the perfect everyday bag to hold all my stuff without being bulky or cumbersome. Not only this, but it’s also small enough to meet most bag size limits at different venues and museums. I’ve never run out of space with my Lulu belt bag, for it has zippers and pockets that help me keep my things organized and is incredibly durable. My own black belt bag has been by my side for three years of college and travel trips to 3 continents and 6 countries. To this day, it’s what I reach for first.

Migraine cap

If there’s one thing I wish I knew about earlier, it would be how much of a game changer this migraine cap from Amazon is. I first saw this magical product on Tik Tok, but eventually decided on one from Amazon instead – boy am I glad I did. It’s always on my head, and I honestly might buy myself a second one so I always have an extra cold one on hand – that’s how much I love this cap. For me, this cap has been an amazing cure for hangover and period headaches, and is the best relaxing treat before bed after a long day. If your headaches come with light sensitivity, I’d recommend buying a darker colored cap so it fully blocks out all light. I have the pink one, which blocks out a lot and I use constantly, but its pale color still allows some light in – just something to be aware of.

Airpods (specifically the 2nd gen ones)

I’m always listening to music, and my AirPods are probably in my ears half of the hours I’m awake because they’re so ergonomic and easy to use. Out of all the items on this list, I think I’d be the most lost without my AirPods – I really don’t know how I’d survive without them. This wasn’t always the case though – I was originally very anti-AirPods, thinking they’d fall out of my ears and just disappear forever. I didn’t change my ways until a few years back when my dad got a pair of AirPod dupes from Amazon. Long story short, they sucked, and he ended up getting a pair of real ones instead. However, he never used them, so one day I decided to permanently borrow them, and after wearing them for hours almost every day for 2 years straight, I decided it was time to upgrade and buy myself a new pair since my current ones were technically my dad’s. I also thought they were broken because they kept making a rattling noise when I walked with them, and they were having connectivity issues. But I figured out the rattling was actually from my earrings hitting the plastic of the AirPods, and the connectivity issues were because they went through the washing machine 3 times. However, when I got my fancy new generation AirPods, I hated them. They didn’t fit into my ears comfortably, had lackluster sound quality and were much more expensive than their classic hard plastic predecessors. So, I returned the new generation, and instead opted for a second pair of my tried-and-true favorites. Not only did I save money, I also got a pair of AirPods with the same performance and comfort as the ones I’d come to love.

Amazon gold earrings

I can’t say how many times I’ve sent someone the link to this set of waterproof gold earrings on Amazon, because I always get questions on where they’re from! The chic style and gold color of these immediately make me feel put together, as well as help tie together even simple outfits. With several sizes and options in each pack, there’s an earring set for every occasion. Though they’re rather inexpensive, you’d never be able to tell based on quality, as these incredibly well-made earrings are water resistant, durable and non-irritating. These factors are really important to me, because while I desire quality jewelry that looks nice and won’t tarnish, I always lose things, especially small items like earrings. With these, I don’t have to constantly be worried about losing something valuable, because these ones are replaceable – I bought a second pack after losing one at a frat house and another in the Lisbon airport. For the price and quality, these earrings can’t be beat.

Amazon sunglasses

These are favorites for the same reason as the earrings: I lose things all the time, and in college, stuff doesn’t always get treated super well – these sunnies are actually my fav things ever because they look high end but are super easy to replace, so I don’t have to stress about taking care of them. I always wear these sunglasses and have taken them all over the world, in the water and sun, even sat on them a few times. While there are so many to choose from, I like these slimmer fashion glasses as well as these oversized cat eye frames, usually alternating between the black ones from each set on a daily basis. The cat eye sunglasses actually paid for themselves, though I don’t have the tortoiseshell pair anymore – a friend wore them on a boat and accidentally lost them in the ocean. He Venmoed me $20 because he felt so bad, but since the 2-pack only cost $14 in the first place, I technically made $6!

Aritzia Tank Top

I’m actually wearing this top while I write this article – it’s the newest addition to this list, but one that is surely here to stay. This tank top is the most comfortable, well-made, flattering basic I’ve ever put on. I’ve already worn it a billion times because it’s so perfect, and might invest in a few more colors this holiday season. It falls at the perfect length below the belly button for a fit that doesn’t expose too much midriff, but also isn’t too long. The material is perfectly soft and breathable for hours of wear, as well as snug and thick enough that you don’t have to wear a bra, thereby eliminating the tank top bra strap dilemma. While the tank does cost a decent amount, keep in mind that you’re paying for quality here, meaning that the eventual cost-per-wear will be practically negligible. In my mind, that means it’s free.

Portable charger

This device has actually saved me more times than I can count, for my phone is consistently dead. Whether it’s because I forgot to charge my phone before a night out or because I’ve used my phone all day and drained its power, this charger has always come to the rescue. It has also come in clutch for many of my friends whose phones have died while we were out somewhere, being able to get enough charge on their phone to make it home. Though a bit pricey, I’m a fan of this phenomenal one because it has the regular lightning charger and a USB-C charger extending on attached cords from one side, and a port to charge via a USB cable on the bottom. It plugs straight into the wall via outlet prongs that fold out from the back, meaning you don’t have to use an adapter or separate cord with you. Even more, this thing has some serious power – it charges my phone super quickly (around the same speed as the Apple supercharger cords), and on full battery, it can charge two phones from completely dead to fully charged.

Staple jeans

Find your perfect pair that fits you like a glove and makes you feel amazing – and then buy them in 4 different colors. Kidding, just one pair is really needed, but I personally like to have two staple pairs: tight fitting and straight leg. My tight-fitting jeans are bootcut flares from American Eagle made of a slightly stretchy denim, and are by far the most worn piece of clothing I own because they fit me perfectly, go with pretty much everything and only get better with wear. My straight leg pair is the Dad Jean in color “Far and Wide” from Levi’s. The denim on these jeans is a bit more rigid, giving them a unique shape that seems to be universally flattering. Investing in denim is a valuable thing to do, because the more you wear the fabric, the softer it will get, molding to the contours of your body as it develops unique patterns from wear.

Statement Necklace in gold or silver

Mine is a custom gold charm necklace from this cute little boutique in Bartow, FL that I made my friends stop at on the drive home from Zach Bryan’s concert in Tampa, and it’s one of my most treasured pieces. Girls stop me all the time to ask where it’s from, for its simple but chic design is an easy way to elevate a boring outfit and always look effortlessly stylish (it’s okay to ignore the sage advice of minimalist fashion icon Carolyn Besette Kennedy in this instance and this instance only). There are plenty of places online and in-person to buy and even make your own chunky necklace, like I did, but having a timeless statement necklace that pairs with everything is one of my favorite ways to incorporate accessories into my outfits and keep my wardrobe elevated.

Anthropologie Drinkware

Anthropologie glassware is my favorite way to bring a touch of luxury to my mornings without spending a fortune – most of their cups will run you around $14 to $18. Now, that’ll add up quickly if you buy a full set, but in college you really only need a few – so why not invest in quality ones that you love? The hardest part is deciding which gorgeous cups to buy from the vast assortment they sell. Every time I browse Anthro’s website, I fall in love with a new cup that I mentally bookmark for my future kitchen, but for now, my 3-cup strong collection is perfect. I drink my tea out of this monogram mug, my iced coffee out of this evil eye glass, and everything else out of a shamrock glass (no longer sold, but this is what it looks like). They’re quality cups too – my three have been in regular rotation for over a year now and have virtually no signs of wear. It’s a little thing, but having unique, fun glassware in college is an easy way to brighten your mornings and feel just a bit more put together.

Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy

Trust me when I say I know my lip balms – the amount I own is honestly alarming. But no matter how many fancy new lip balms or funky drugstore chapsticks I try, I always find myself coming back to this $3 tiny pink tub of Vaseline. Is having to dip your finger in the pot to apply the lip balm a bit inconvenient? Yes. But does its performance more than make up for it? Also yes. Vaseline rosy lip therapy has kept my lips soft through many winters skiing in Breckenridge, a dry summer trip to Israel and everyday life. Its slight pink tint gives your lips a beautiful and natural hint of color that is perfect for no makeup days. Vaseline makes the lip therapy mini tubs in cocoa butter and crème brulee flavors as well, and while they’re just as effective, I just love the rose scent and pink hue of the “rosy lips” one the best.

Blue light glasses

I find myself always staring at screens nowadays, and my eyes used to always burn by the end of the day. A friend recommended I try blue light glasses, so in desperation for some remedy to the eye fatigue I was constantly experiencing, I ordered the first ones Amazon recommended to me and haven’t looked back since! They don’t prevent eye fatigue entirely, and I still have to take breaks after looking at a screen for a while, but they’ve helped tremendously by shielding my eyes from the harmful UV light radiating from my screens. Now, I can get work done more efficiently and not always feel like my eyes are strained.

Many of these recs are quite general, and any product you choose could make do – these are just my personal favorites that I can’t believe I ever lived without. Everyone has different tastes and preferences – these are just mine!

What are some products you can’t live without? I’m always looking for new things to add to my daily regimen…it’s not overconsumption if I use the things I buy on the regular, right?