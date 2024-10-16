The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I remember freshman year when it felt like I was landlocked on campus, searching for the best study spot I could manage to find. It seemed like the only good options that weren’t jam-packed with people were strange, obscure buildings I could never fully navigate or just giving up and staying in my dorm. You deserve more though! As a lifelong ACR (Alachua County Resident) who has seen almost every coffee shop GNV has, there are so many cute coffee shops to make you feel like the main character when you’re deep in a study sesh. Keep reading to learn what my top three are!

Maude’s Cafe

Number one on my list and in my heart, Maude’s Cafe is a long-time favorite of mine. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Gainesville, Maude’s Cafe feels like the hipster version of Luke’s Diner in Gilmore Girls – comfortable and familiar. The menu is diverse and has options for breakfast and lunch, as well as some options for our vegetarian or vegan girlies! Pull up with a planner full of homework and “to-dos” or a good book and a playlist. They have board games for a fun hangout with friends and are located right by the Hippodrome, Gainesville’s local community playhouse. The cool space, great menu variety and overall good vibes are what earned Maude’s the title as my favorite coffee shop of all time, and a spot you HAVE to check out.

Wyatt’s Coffee

Located (or sitting) very close to Maude’s, Wyatt’s Coffee gives the total opposite energy. It’s clean and crisp, but still peaceful and inviting! Their menu is diverse and eclectic with flavors and combinations you’d never think to try, but end up being so glad you did. The ample windows provide the most delicious lighting in the daytime, and with plants and vines everywhere the eye can see, Wyatt’s is the spot to go to lock-in and get work done while still feeling cutesy and cozy.

Feeline Good Cat Cafe

I didn’t mean for my top three GNV coffee shops to be within a two minute walk of each other, but I guess here we are! If you didn’t know, Gainesville has its very own cat cafe! You can buy passes to go into the cat area and pet/sit/play with the cats who call Feeline Good their home until they’re adopted. If cats aren’t your vibe, you can just pop in for a coffee and head upstairs to study! The treats and drinks are delicious, and the cats make great study buddies!