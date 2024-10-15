The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Oh em GEEE!! It seems I’m either ovulating or the dateable men of the internet world have gotten a hell of a lot sexier?

Famous men can be charming, alluring and downright lovable, but I would be remiss to ignore the elephant in the room.

It seems like every day the internet anguishes over a new “celeb” being canceled, declaring disappointment in the downfall of this random person they were deceived by. Not me though; I feel like I have an incredible radar and can smell them coming, but as I research this topic, I realize there are sooo many problematic celebrities. I’m going to just say, it’s a coin toss on whether internet boyfriends are evil or not, so for now, here are my current obsessions (fingers crossed they are good people).

Glen Powell

My number one! I mean, how could you not love that beautiful face, among other things like his 8-pack. He’s actually crazy talented too; his on-screen charm is enough to have you begging your friends to rewatch Twisters for the 3rd time, and you will have your jaw on the floor with his incredible acting range. Powell also pulled right on my heartstrings after I found out he adopted his adorable dog Brisket, helping support The Labelle Foundation. America’s sweetheart, or capybara, depending on the person, is also seemingly an angel as he plans to move back to his hometown and disconnect from the Hollywood “matrix.” Regarding all the recent news within the entertainment industry, I was very glad to hear this. Perhaps it’s the beginning of a new generation of celebrities.

Dylan O’brien

My other number one! I don’t know if I need to say anything about this man, except for the fact that I will run to the theaters faster than that kid from the incredible to see anything he is in. He has proved his talent in roles ranging from Teen Wolf to American Assassin, stays out of the public eye well and has an intriguing nature. I honestly would love to just talk to him.

Connor Wood

My close friends will probably roll their eyes at this, as I spent a week trying to convince them to accompany me to his show in Tampa. I was unsuccessful and missed it. First- world problems, I know, but I seriously am obsessed with this man and his humor. I have to restrict myself from his feed to keep my sanity. Wood goes by the name Fibula on Instagram and Tik Tok and started gaining notoriety around 2019. He quickly made a name for himself within a niche sector of comedy on social platforms through clever bits and collaborations with other rising comedians such as Brooke Averick or Ladyefron. I find him to be hilarious, beautiful and marriage material. I can only hope that the tension between Brooke and him on their delightful podcast “Brooke and Conner Make a Podcast” is real, so I can live vicariously through her.

Danny Gonzalez

I’m pretty sure (knock on wood) Mr. Danny has a squeaky clean record. I’ve had a crush on this man since I started watching his YouTube channel in my early teens, and I can always count on him to cheer me up on a bad day. His hilarious commentary on current pop culture and other YouTubers is popular, amassing over 10 million subscribers on his channels. Despite this number, he sets clear boundaries with the internet and gives admirable privacy to his wife and child. He’s personable, attractive and too sweet to even call a D.I.L.F..

Okay now bear with me as I list the entire cast of Netflix’s “The Society,” no I’m serious, major boyfriend vibes from the men of the cast.

Harry Fitzlan

With an Instagram that dances the border of creative youth and pearl necklace male manipulator, there is no denying Fitzlan’s star quality. If it weren’t for him playing such awful characters, I would probably be head over heels. He recently starred in Chevalier, a feature film about Joseph Bologne, and in Amazon Prime’s “The Wilds.”

Jack Mulhern

Just watch “The Society” and you’ll understand!

Did you think I would forget about the girls? Of course not! The title of internet boyfriend is not exclusive to men.

Renee Rappe

She has a down-to-earth personality and her hysterical nature has garnered her an army of fans, praising her for showing her authentic self. Check out her Instagram, she serves face 25 hours a day, 8 days a week. She’s starred on Broadway, writes her own music and was a main character in HBO Max’s breakout hit “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” I suggest listening to at least these songs of hers: Pretty Girls, Poison Poison and Talk Too Much.

Odessa A’zion

Uniquely beautiful and equally as talented, Odessa comes from a family of talented actors and could be considered a “Nepo baby.” Her sister Gideon Aldon is well known in Hollywood and has been in over 33 projects. Nevertheless, Odessa has made waves in pop news being sighted with Billie Ellish and Drew Starkey, but holds a place in my heart as Joey from Grand Army. Her heart wrenching portrayal of sensitive topics within the show is crafted brilliantly and has left a lasting impression on viewers. Beyond her past work, she is obviously stunning, and I cannot wait to see what she does next.

Erana James

Originally from Whangārei, New Zealand, and born to Maori parents, James credits the woman in her life for her pursuit of theater. Her breakout role was as Laura Chant in “The Changeover,” and the role that brought her to my attention was as Toni Shalifoe in Amazon Prime’s “The Wilds.” Her stubborn and unrelenting character worked her way into my heart and into the hearts of hundreds as she became a symbol for courage and equality. With two of her films being released following her brief television residency, I hope to see James in a feature film soon.



Honorable mentions: Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum/Blondhell, Mia Healy, Aaron Taylor Johnson (free him), Towa Bird.