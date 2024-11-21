Midtown Chicken Tenders Battle: Raising Cane’s vs Huey Magoo’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Chicken tenders are elite. Nothing hits better than an order of them with fries, toast and lemonade after a long day of school or going out. Fortunately, not one, but two popular chains decided to capitalize on the opportunity to serve University of Florida students by conveniently opening up locations on University Avenue. However, when choosing between the two, who reigns supreme?

I decided to pit Raising Cane’s and Huey Magoo’s against each other to find out once and for all which chicken finger chain in Midtown by comparing seven aspects (atmosphere, prices, rewards, toast, drinks, fries, chicken). Each category is worth a point, except for the chicken, being worth two simply because it’s the main selling point for the two restaurants. Only one will emerge victorious in my eyes. However, you can be the judge of whatever place best suits your cravings.

Atmosphere

When you walk into Raising Cane’s, it’s like a party has just begun. They’re blasting fun music, awesome UF-themed accents are everywhere you look, and the disco ball is spinning. Huey Magoo’s interior design is pretty standard; there’s little decor, some places to sit both inside and outside, and sadly, there’s no disco ball. Raising Cane’s clears here.

Point Raising Cane’s, score 1-0

Prices

For an almost identical three combo, Raising Cane’s will charge you $9.99, and Huey Magoo’s will charge you $8.99. Using basic math skills, you can save one dollar by eating at Huey Magoo’s. Wow!

Point Huey Magoo’s, score 1-1

Rewards

The Caniac Club membership has some killer perks. Just for signing up, you can get a free Box Combo (four-finger meal with coleslaw you can swap out for an extra piece of toast), which retails for $11.79. Raising Cane’s also offers random promotions throughout the year, like a free lemonade, free bonus tender and free sweepstakes entries to win some cool swag. Huey Magoo’s email list gives you a free chocolate chip cookie for signing up and occasionally advertises special deals like a massive $20 combo. Raising Cane’s takes this win.

Point Raising Cane’s, score 2-1

Toast

Raising Cane’s toast is heavenly. Whoever developed this recipe for perfection, I love you. Don’t get me wrong, the Huey Magoo’s toast tastes great, but it doesn’t hold a candle to Raising Cane’s for this category.

Point Raising Cane’s, score 3-1

Drinks

Both places have fountain drinks, sweet tea and standard lemonade, but Huey Magoo’s offers a rotating bonus lemonade flavor in addition to its classic mix. Currently, they serve blackberry lemonade, and in the past, they had a super refreshing blue raspberry lemonade and arguably the best strawberry lemonade I’ve ever consumed. No contest here!

Point Huey Magoo’s, score 3-2

Fries

Crinkle-cut fries take the cake for being the best French fry cut, so, thankfully, both places serve them. The main difference between them stems from the seasoning. Raising Cane’s provides no kick, whereas Huey Magoo’s offers a little bit of heat, therefore giving them a slight edge in this category.

Point Huey Magoo’s, score 3-3

THE GRAND FINALE FOR TWO POINTS: Chicken

Of course, it all comes down to the tenders, the specialty of Raising Cane’s and Huey Magoo’s. These two chicken tender variations consist of white meat, light battering and are only ever served hot. However, Huey Magoo’s prides itself on using “the best 3% of the chicken” and claims to be the “filet mignon” of chicken, too. It sounds like an overstatement at first, but dare I say this claim is an understatement instead?

The answer is yes. Huey Magoo’s chicken tenders glisten as soon as you bite into them, creating a delectable

Two points Huey Magoo’s, score 5-3

At the end of the day, Huey Magoo’s wins my battle royale, and it’s totally cool if it doesn’t win yours. If you’re more of a toast girlie or want to dine in a fun environment, there’s no shame in going to Raising Cane’s! Just because I’m a Huey Magoo’s stan, it doesn’t mean I’m trying to impose my beliefs upon you (but trust me, you have to try their lemonade), and I hope you can treat yourself to the best food for $10 or so can buy you here in Gainesville at one of these places soon.