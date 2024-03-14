Looking for Fellow Sports Girlies? Here Are My Favorite Insta Accounts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media often gets a bad rap. While platforms can undoubtedly lead to moments of comparison and feelings of inadequacy, social media can also open doors that allow you to connect with people of similar interests, passions and goals. As a public relations major who aspires to work in the sports industry after graduation, I have followed Instagram accounts specifically for women in the field that encourage and excite me every time I scroll. Three of my favorite profiles are Sports Girls Club, She’s Seaux Sporty and Sportsimist:

1. The first sports Insta that I followed geared toward the girls is Sports Girls Club. I originally found this page’s aesthetic vision boards on Pinterest and immediately pulled out my phone so that I could follow along on Instagram too. Sports Girls Club makes vision boards for teams of major sports leagues, such as the NBA, NFL and NHL. Furthermore, the page posts photos sent in by women in the industry, giving aspiring sports professionals (like me!) tangible examples of role models in areas such as sports media and sports management. Sports Girls Club also posts entertaining content relating athletes and sports figures to pop culture, as can be seen in its recent “Formula One Drivers as Romcoms” post. The organization has adorable apparel available for fans of all sports leagues, from baseball to hockey. Lastly, the Sports Girls Club offers an in-person conference for women!

2. After following Sports Girls Club, my algorithm did its magic and led me to She’s Seaux Sporty. If you want a boost of encouragement every time you open your feed, go follow this account right now! She’s Seaux Sporty constantly posts uplifting messages for women who are pursuing careers in the sports industry. For instance, yesterday’s neutral-aesthetic post said, “Sports look good on you. You belong in sports, as a fan, as an athlete, as a professional, you belong here.” Like Sports Girls Club, She’s Seaux Sporty also posts vision boards; however, its boards emphasize the media career aspect of the industry as opposed to the teams. In addition to highlighting women in sports, like Cameron Brink, She’s Seaux Sporty has hoodies, tees and bags available on its online store.

3. Lastly, Sportismist is one of my favorite accounts for women in sports. The account’s pink and red posts are used to disseminate positivity for those in the industry while simultaneously taking a big sister approach to encouraging women to wholeheartedly pursue their passions. Furthermore, Sportsimist offers a group coaching program for women in the industry to improve their resumes and LinkedIn profiles. The account also constantly posts career advice, such as its “24 career tips on the 24th of January in 2024 for women in sports business” post. Sportsimist has recently been posting about its upcoming virtual summit that allows women to interact with women in the industry.

Whether you are (or are working towards being) a woman athlete, media specialist or announcer, you have thousands of women who are on your team cheering you on as you pursue your goals. Sports Girls Club, She’s Seaux Sporty and Sportsimist are three ways to connect with girls who might be work besties one day. These accounts are also just scratching the surface; women in the sports industry are constantly creating new ways to network with one another both virtually and in-person. I can’t wait to see how women continue to open new doors that empower and equip other women!