Am I the only one who is dying for new Lorde music? Last week, Lorde emerged from her nearly three-year hiatus and released a cover of “Take Me to the River” for A24 Music’s tribute album to “Stop Making Sense.” It was incredible to hear the beloved indie-pop starlet’s voice again, and I’m so thrilled for her upcoming fourth studio album. Lorde warned fans this past December, “Start getting excited on low heat and bring it to a gentle simmer…we need stamina for this chapter.” So, to help build your stamina, here is your Lorde song based on your zodiac sign:

1. Aries (March 21st – April 19th): “Sober”

Aries are known for their bold and impulsive nature. In other words, they aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. Aries are also extremely competitive and charismatic beings. With that in mind, “Sober” is the perfect track for the cardinal fire sign. In “Sober,” Lorde paints a picture of Gatsby-like hedonism, specifically inserting listeners into a seemingly endless party. The trademark confidence and energetic-ness of an Aries looms over the song’s narrative as she sings: “Will you sway with me, go astray with me (Ah-ha) / King and Queen of the weekend / Ain’t a pill that could touch our rush.”

2. Taurus (April 20th – May 20th): “Writer in The Dark”

Represented by the bull, Tauruses are characterized by their deeply loyal and stubborn nature. They absolutely resent change and value stability. Tauruses also possess a calming, down-to-earth presence. That being said, “Writer in The Dark” perfectly embodies the sentimentality of a Taurus. In “Writer in The Dark,” Lorde laments the loss of a lover, but makes it clear that she isn’t quite ready to let him go. She sings, “Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark / Now she’s gonna play and sing and lock you in her heart.” The unwavering, obstinate devotion present in this song is something that Tauruses know all too well. After all, no one holds a grudge quite like a Taurus.

3. Gemini (May 21st – June 20th): Homemade Dynamite

Geminis are erratic, curious, lively and clever. They are famously the life of the party and will never leave you bored. Lorde captures their explosive, spontaneous personality to a tee on “Homemade Dynamite,” as she sings: “A couple rebel top gun pilots / Flying with nowhere to be / Don’t know you super well / But I think that you might be the same as me / Behave abnormally.” Geminis are also infamously dubbed as “two-faced.” In “Homemade Dynamite,” Lorde is putting a performance on for the listener, saying that she’ll “give you my best side, tell you all my best lines.”

4. Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd): “Stoned at the Nail Salon”

Cancers are extremely sensitive, compassionate, intuitive and protective. “Stoned at the Nail Salon” may just be Lorde’s most introspective song yet, as she examines her complicated feelings about getting older. It totally encapsulates the signature angst and moodiness of Cancers. There is also a bittersweet sense of nostalgia present in “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” which is a feeling that Cancers are no stranger to.

5. Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd): “Tennis Court”

Known for their theatrical flair, Leos are dramatic, passionate, loyal and ambitious. They can sometimes struggle with being a little too arrogant and vain. Leos love nothing more than to entertain and be the center of attention, which is what “Tennis Court” focuses on. Lorde characterizes herself as a “beauty queen in tears” and sings: “It’s a new art form, showin’ people how little we care (yeah).” Despite the smugness with which Lorde delivers this line, you get the sense that she actually does care. “Tennis Court” is the textbook drama queen anthem, making it perfect for Leos.

6. Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd): “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)”

Virgos are deeply practical, analytical, and quick-witted. They are typically characterized as perfectionists. In “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All), Lorde is imparting wisdom toward her younger self and reflects on her past experiences. Virgos are highly critical of themselves and others. They always want to make room for improvement. “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)” is all about giving advice to an impressionable mind, which is what a Virgo specializes in. As Lorde sings, “Everybody wants the best for you / But you’ve gotta want it for yourself.”

7. Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd): “Perfect Places”

Libras are known for being highly sociable, honest, charming and indecisive. They detest being alone and crave companionship, which is exactly how Lorde feels on “Perfect Places.” She sings, “All of our heroes are fading / Now I can’t stand to be alone / Let’s go to perfect places.” Libras also value beauty and harmony, which mirrors Lorde’s desire to discover a “perfect” place for herself and her peers.

8. Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st): “California”

Lorde herself is actually a Scorpio, so you can make a case for pretty much all of her songs here. Scorpios are intense, private, mysterious, and magnetic. Lorde exemplifies the elusive nature of a Scorpio in “California,” where she details her decision to forsake her celebrity status for a more secluded, peaceful life. Despite its alluring, intoxicating nature, Lorde bids adieu to the bustling Golden State and disappears into the sun. Like the true Scorpio she is, it’s clear from “California” that Lorde values her privacy and well-being deeply.

9. Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st): “Green Light”

Sagittarians are free-spirited and have a knack for wandering. They are deeply curious and want to explore the world around them. Sagittarians are also known for their outgoing and brazenly honest nature. The upbeat, euphoric rhythm of “Green Light” totally mirrors the personality of a Sagittarius. While Lorde scorns the deceitful nature of her ex-lover, she ultimately yearns for a new beginning in life, which is symbolized as that “green light.” While heartbreak still lingers in her mind, Lorde sings, “But I hear sounds in my mind / Brand new sounds in my mind.” In true Sagittarius fashion, Lorde wants adventure and an escape from the drudgery of her past. When something new calls out to her, she is immediately ready to dive-in headfirst.

10. Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th): “Bravado”

Capricorns are incredibly disciplined, pragmatic, responsible and hardworking. If they see something they want, they will do anything to get it. Likewise, in “Bravado,” Lorde consciously forsakes her withdrawn nature in order to obtain “the applause, the approval / The things that make me go, oh.” To gain prestige, Lorde knows that she must embody all aspects of “bravado,” despite how it clashes with her deeply introverted personality. Capricorns are motivated by their pride and wish to earn recognition in the world. As Lorde sings, “‘Cause I was raised up (ah) / To be admired (ah) to be noticed (ah).”

11. Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th): “A World Alone”

Aquarians are highly individualistic, contrarian, eccentric and creative. They are non-conformists at heart, which is why “A World Alone” is the perfect anthem for Aquarians. In “A World Alone,” Lorde paints a world that she feels deeply alienated from. As people talk and criticize her, she continues to dance with her best friend. The ostracization that she experiences has no effect on her or her joy. She is deeply aware of the fact that her relationship with her friend is not “everlasting” and even goes as far as reflecting on their mortality. In typical Aquarian fashion, “A World Alone” is philosophical and socially conscious.

12. Pisces (February 19th – March 20th): “Liability”

Pisces are deeply emotional, artistic, empathetic and caring people. They are prone to fantasy and daydreaming, no matter how delusional. Pisces are often overwhelmed by the intensity of their emotions, which makes “Liability” perfect for them. In “Liability,” Lorde laments about how she is often regarded by others as a burden. She sings, “The truth is I am a toy that people enjoy / ‘Til all of the tricks don’t work anymore / And then they are bored of me.” “Liability” is the definitive anthem for sensitive people, so don’t be surprised if you find a Pisces “crying in the taxi.”