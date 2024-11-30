GRAMMYS for the Girls

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 GRAMMY nominations were announced at the beginning of November for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards! With 94 categories across all genres and aspects of the music industry, a GRAMMY is considered the highest award that one could obtain as a musical artist. This year, some of our most beloved female pop artists took the award show by storm, securing six Album of the Year nominations, six Record of the Year nominations, and five Song of the Year nominations (GRAMMYs.com). Although the winners will not be announced until February 2, 2025, here are some of the top female nominees and their respective categories!

Ariana Grande

With only three GRAMMY nominations, I can say that Ariana Grande was robbed this year. She did, however, receive nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album for Eternal Sunshine, Pop Duo/Group Performance for “The Boy Is Mine (Remix)” with Brandy and Monica and Best Dance Pop Recording for “Yes, and?”. Fans expressed disappointment over the lack of nomination for Album of the Year and for “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).” After seven studio recordings and fifteen nominations, Ariana has only won two GRAMMYs (GRAMMYs.com). Although she isn’t reigning in every category, this ray of eternal sunshine may add to her grand GRAMMY total in the upcoming awards!

Beyonce

Thank you, Beyonce! Now that I’ve properly protected the writing staff at Her Campus, I can safely say that Beyonce has made GRAMMY history with 32 wins and 99 nominations (USA Today)! This year, Beyonce leads in nominations numbers with 11 nominations. She has been nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Americana Performance. Her album COWBOY CARTER and her song “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” have collectively given her five out of eleven nominations (GRAMMYs.com). Only time will tell if she’ll get more awards or teary shout-outs this year.

Billie Eilish

At only twenty-two years old, Billie Eilish has already obtained nine GRAMMY awards and swept the “big four” categories (record, song, album and new artists) in 2020. Billie Eilish has received seven nominations at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, tying four other artists with the second-most nominations for the year. The categories are as follows: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance Pop Recording. Three of these nominations come from her song “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and two from her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT (GRAMMYs.com).

Charli XCX

Alongside Billie Eilish, Charli XCX also has seven GRAMMY nominations. This is a significant shift from her lifetime total of two GRAMMY nominations in 2015 and zero wins. One decade later, she is a contender in these categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Her album BRAT was also nominated for Best Recording Package. Her song “360” and her album BRAT secured her two nominations each (GRAMMYs.com).

Chappell Roan

Good luck babe to Chappell Roan for her first set of GRAMMY nominations in her musical career. Her rise to stardom has taken a decade, but after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour and performing at Coachella, her fame skyrocketed dramatically. “Your favorite artist’s favorite artist” has received six GRAMMY nominations and stands alongside Sabrina Carpenter as the only two artists this year to receive nominations in each of the “Big Four” categories. Her nominated categories are as follows: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. She has received two nominations for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and three for her song “Good Luck, Babe!” (GRAMMYs.com). This “Femininomenon” has definitely taken the music industry by storm and is “HOT TO GO” to the 2025 GRAMMY Awards!

Sabrina Carpenter

This artist knows how to leave quite an impression, five feet to be exact. The short n’ sweet Sabrina Carpenter has also received her first six GRAMMY nominations, standing alongside Chappell Roan with all of her nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her album Short n’ Sweet also received an additional nomination as Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The song of the summer, “Espresso,” and her album “Short n’ Sweet” received two nominations each (GRAMMYs.com). It would be “nonsense” if Sabrina Carpenter didn’t get a “taste” of her first GRAMMY win next year!

Taylor Swift

After over a year and a half on her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift will return home just in time for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Taylor Swift has already won fourteen GRAMMYs with six nominations for the upcoming awards. She is a nominee for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video. Half of her nominations came from her song “Fortnite” featuring Post Malone, and two came from her album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT (GRAMMYs.com). Taylor Swift may turn those friendship bracelets into GRAMMY trophies this upcoming February! With so many incredible women being recognized at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, it’s safe to say that the upcoming awards are definitely for the girls! Tune in on February 2, 2025, to watch the 2025 GRAMMYs live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (GRAMMYS.com).