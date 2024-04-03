This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Before attending college, I always wanted to know what my daily life would look like. I wondered how much time I would spend in class, completing homework, participating in extracurricular activities and socializing. Each day in school looks slightly different, but for the most part, there are many constants, such as long walks to class, eating meals at my sorority house, studying and spending time with my roommates. Here is a Thursday in my life as a second-year English student at the University of Florida:

8:00 AM

Each morning, I set my alarm for 8:00 AM to get an early start to my day. I stayed in my bed for 15 minutes to respond to any messages and check my emails. I made my bed and headed to the kitchen to make myself breakfast. I ate two chocolate chip protein waffles, raspberries and Greek yogurt while talking to my roommates. I never skip breakfast because I grew up hearing it was the most important meal of the day. More scientifically, according to an article on WebMD, it has been proven that eating breakfast can help one maintain a healthy weight, improve one’s attention, support heart health, provide one with energy and regulate blood sugar.

8:30 AM

Since it was 50 degrees in the morning but would be warm up to the high 70s by the end of the day, I wore a matching royal blue tank top and a pair of leggings from Free People with white sneakers that have a royal blue streak. This matching set is so comfortable and an ideal outfit to wear in a place where the weather can change so much throughout the day. I was also excited since my shoes matched perfectly. I put on sunscreen and light makeup and styled my hair with my Shark FlexStyle. I decided to get a head start on my homework since I knew I would have a long day of classes. I finished a reflection paper and prepared for an upcoming debate about the death penalty in my Introduction to Sociology course, a prerequisite for my minor: Sociology of Social Justice and Policy.

10:25 AM

After getting ready and completing some assignments, I walked from my apartment to campus to attend my class titled Studies in American Literature and Culture Before 1800. On Thursdays, the class is a double-block so we met from 10:40 until 12:35. We discussed our readings from “The Earliest African American Literatures,” did group work and brainstormed topic ideas for our upcoming reflection paper. The readings in this class can be challenging since they were written so long ago, but analyzing the content in class greatly enhances my understanding. I like that this class has under 40 students because we are all able to actively participate and ask questions.

12:50 PM

When my first class of the day was over, I walked for 15 minutes with my classmate to our sorority house for lunch. Today, we had pesto grilled cheese, french fries and tomato soup. This meal is always delicious and one of my favorites. I sat with a bunch of my friends, and we talked about our busy schedules and all our upcoming events, such as Mom’s Weekend and Formal. Eating with my friends is such a nice break in my day, especially since there are always entertaining stories.

1:25 PM

I finished my lunch quickly, so I would have time to make it to my next class of the day and make the mile-long trek uphill across campus. I walked halfway with my friend Madeline and continued walking to one of the engineering buildings for my class titled Jewish Literature: Holocaust Memory. I have no idea why this class is in this building, but the far distance helps me get my steps in for the day and I get to socialize with Madeline. This class is also a double block on Thursday, so it meets from 1:55 PM until 3:50 PM. We reviewed our midterm papers that were due before Spring Break, read modern-day Israeli literature and watched a film related to the course content. As a gift, our professor gave us candy from Israel. I like this course because of the small class size, compelling content and extent of specialization. I had no idea that my classes would be so small in college, especially at a university as large as the University of Florida. Having a small class size has allowed me to meet my peers and establish a relationship with my professor. Learning about the Holocaust is devastating and there is so much knowledge to gain, making this class so interesting.

4:00 PM

I was finally free from classes! After two double-block classes, my brain usually hurts, and I always feel relieved at this time of the day. A girl from my high school came to tour UF, so I met with her in the Reitz Union at Starbucks to answer her questions. I drank a delicious Strawberry Acai Refresher, which I had not had in a long time. I love helping high school students decide whether UF is the right choice for them. I did not have much guidance about the university before deciding to attend, so I am grateful that I can assist others in their college decision process.

5:15 PM

Once I was done answering questions about the best school, I made my way back to my apartment to eat a quick dinner before completing additional assignments. I ate a Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap with a side of waffle fries. While eating, I caught up with my roommates after a long day away from one another. I cleaned my entire room and talked to my mom about what she was packing for our upcoming Mom’s Weekend. Then, I had to get to work since I had friends coming over later before an event.

6:15 PM

I finished up my part in my Introduction to Sociology group project about the book, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”I usually dread group projects since they are always complicated and the work is never divided evenly, but this group project has gone very smoothly. I also did not realize how much I would enjoy the book. It really opened my eyes to the systemic inequality plaguing our criminal justice system. Then, I began writing this article, because I wanted to remember all the details from my day.

7:15 PM

It was time to put my computer away to prepare for a social which is when a fraternity and sorority have an event together. Usually, these socials occur at a bar either in midtown or downtown for a few hours. Tonight’s theme was funny shirts and mini skirts. About six of my friends came over to my apartment so we could finish getting ready and walk to our social together.

8:15 PM

We got to our social around 8:15 and stayed for about an hour and a half. It was so fun seeing all my friends in their outfits and meeting new people.

9:45 PM

It was time to return to my apartment to clean up and prepare for bed. Today was busy and productive. I spent most of my time today in class, completing assignments and making memories with my friends. I am thankful to have passionate professors who keep my classes interesting and to have amazing friends who make my time at UF so special.

While many of my days at UF are busy, remember that every day is different. I hope this article helps future Gators get an idea of what life could be like for you in the Swamp. There are so many academic, extracurricular and social opportunities at this university that make everyone’s experience unique. The opportunities are limitless, and every day can be just how you want it.