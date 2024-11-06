The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Growing up, I remember the excitement I felt on Christmas Eve when my younger sister and I would open up one gift under the tree – a pair of Christmas pajamas. We were always eager to put on our matching pajamas and start feeling the joy of Christmas. These PJ sets got us into the holiday spirit. To keep this tradition alive, I found perfect pairs of festive Christmas pajamas, so you don’t have to search. Whether it is to cultivate a festive mood, create a new tradition or go to sleep looking stylish and feeling comfortable, here are the nine best Christmas pajama sets for the 2024 holiday season:

1. Pink and red striped set

This cute, cozy pink and red striped knit set is available for $54.95. The soft fabric makes the PJs super comfortable, and the long-sleeve top and shorts combo will keep you at the perfect temperature, especially since it does not get too cold in Florida. The ‘girly’ take on Christmas pajamas makes this my favorite set.

2. Red bow plush set

Bows are still in style, especially on this $44.95 long-sleeve top and loose-fitting boxer shorts set. I love the detailed white bows combined with classic Christmas red. The breathable style makes it ideal for those spending the holidays in a warmer climate.

3. Navy snowflake set

If red or green aren’t your favorite colors, this navy flannel set with white snowflakes is a great choice. For $58.50, you can look festive and stay warm during the chilly season. J. Crew Factory is known for its high-quality products, so you can’t go wrong with these pajamas.

4. Red classic shorts set

A classic PJ set is ideal for girls with a classic and timeless style. Target sells a red short-sleeve top with a notched collar that pairs nicely with elastic waistband shorts. The white piping adds to the timelessness of the $25 set.

5. Green classic long set

Similar to the Target set, this long-sleeved pajama set is made of a soft material, has a notch collar top, and white piping trim. It is usually $44.95 but is on sale for $22. The rich balsam green is the perfect Christmas tree color. I like that Gap sells the set in three lengths—regular, tall, and petite—allowing everyone to find their best fit.

6. Red and white striped set

This candy-cane-inspired short-sleeve top and shorts pajama set is on sale for $29. The flannel material will keep you warm. If you want to buy this as a gift, Gap will send it to you pre-wrapped.

7. Dark red lace-trim tank top and dark red ribbed pants

Aerie makes some of the best loungewear. The dark red lace-trimmed tank top costs $26.95, and the dark red ribbed wide-leg pants cost $44.95. These pajamas are ideal for the girl who wants to invest in a snug set to wear during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year.

8. Red and pink plaid set

The ruffled hems on this short-sleeve button-down top and shorts pajama set are adorable. I love the red and pink plaid pattern. Right now, the pajamas are on sale for $30.

9. Off-white long-sleeve top and red, green and navy plaid flannel pants

These separate pieces combined make another festive set. The off-white boat neck long-sleeve top is $34.99 and has mini bows on the shoulders. For $34.99, you can pair the top with red, green and navy plaid flannel pants that are wide-leg and have a loose fit.

I look forward to celebrating this season’s holidays with a pair or two of these adorable pajama sets. With Christmas approaching, it is a great time to begin your festivities. I hope this list inspires you to continue or start a new tradition.