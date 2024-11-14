The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spending the beginning of the holiday season away from home means adding the holiday spirit to your college apartment or dorm is up to you. Growing up, I always looked forward to decorating my house with Christmas decorations, and I was sad to miss out on that when living in Gainesville. I decided to decorate my apartment to get my roommates, myself and our friends into the holiday mood, especially since the holiday season begins during the stressful weeks of exams and assignments leading up to our winter break. Here is a list of affordable Christmas decorations to spice up your living space:

1. Gold Christmas tree decoration

For $5, you can add a chic metallic gold 12” Christmas tree to your desk, nightstand or table. I love the price tag of this decoration, especially since it looks expensive.

2. Tabletop Christmas tree

At only $10, you can have a miniature tabletop Christmas tree in your dorm or apartment. The low price makes this a must-have item. You can add fun decorative elements to the tree, such as a tree topper, ornaments, tree skirt and ribbons.

3. Gator ornament

The laser-cut acrylic Gator ornament can help you show your pride for our amazing school on your Christmas tree. This ornament can be purchased in the UF Bookstore for $7.95.

4. Glittered reindeer

Reindeer are an adorable part of Christmas. A $5 glittered reindeer in champagne, silver or white glitter will add a glamorous touch to your home.

5. Gold nutcracker

Continuing with the glamorous Christmas decor, this metallic gold nutcracker is perfect for a girly dorm or apartment. This nutcracker shares a $5 price tag. It will make any tabletop surface stylish. You could also buy glittered nutcrackers in champagne, pink, red, silver, white and black for $5.

6. UF nutcracker

Since we are UF students, I had to incorporate gator-themed decorations. The 12” orange and blue nutcracker with rhinestone embellishments combines school spirit and holiday cheer. The high-quality and school-themed design costs $39.99. Not only can this nutcracker add a UF holiday touch to your space, but it can also be a great gift.

7. Heart stocking

Even though Santa might not visit your dorm or apartment, stockings are still a cute decoration to hang. This $10 heart-patterned stocking stood out to me because it is different from most Christmas decor. I like that the stocking comes in classic Christmas red or navy blue.

8. Metallic-striped stocking

If hearts aren’t for you, this metallic-striped stocking will be. You can get it with gold or silver stripes, and two pom poms hang from the top of the stocking, adding the perfect feminine touch. These stockings will also likely match your decor since they are neutral.

9. Wreath

Adding a wreath to your door is a great way to greet your friends and spread holiday cheer. For $20, you can get this faux wreath with a big red bow.

10. Snowflake string lights

Brighten your room for $15 with this eight-foot-long strand of snowflake lights. The snowflake-shaped bulbs are a different take on traditional string lights. They could also be hung on a Christmas tree.

11. “Merry” neon sign

Neon signs are very popular dorm and apartment decorations. Either switch out your year-round neon sign or add another one with a holiday saying, such as “merry.” This $15 sign can be added to a table or desk and add some extra light to your room.

12. Gingerbread pillow

Add extra comfort to your bed, couch or chair with this sweet gingerbread-shaped pillow. The pillow has a soft terry fabric and is very affordable, costing $5. The pale pink bowtie and red buttons make the pillow really cute.

13. Snowflake pillow

You could buy this $15 white fluffy pillow with a blue snowflake design to go with the snowflake string lights. This pillow will add warmth and can stay out throughout the winter season.

14. Present pillow

I have never seen a pillow that looks like a wrapped present. This green pillow with a red and white striped bow is another great piece to add to your bed, couch or chair for $15.

15. Red throw blanket with snowflakes

When it gets colder outside, a warm, fuzzy blanket is necessary. I love this red plush throw blanket with white snowflakes for only $10.

Decorating your college living space for the upcoming holiday season does not have to break the bank. On a budget, you can decorate your dorm or apartment with some of these items to make your space feel cozy and festive. From glamorous glittered and metallic gold decorations to UF-inspired Christmas pieces, this list has something for all UF students.