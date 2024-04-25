The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

It wasn’t until college that I had to dress in business casual clothes for meetings, interviews and jobs. At first, wearing slacks, a nice blouse and a blazer made me feel a little ridiculous since I felt too young to wear such mature and professional clothing. After spending time shopping for pieces, trying out particular items and seeing others my age in their business casual-wear, I have been able to find countless appropriate yet stylish and comfortable pieces perfect for myself and other college students:

1. Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch has staple business casual pieces that are high-quality and flattering:

Short-sleeve cotton-blend seamless fabric crew bodysuit—I love that this bodysuit is made of the most buttery-soft material. It comes in nine color options, sizes XXS-XXL and has an appropriate high neckline. This versatile bodysuit can be styled with slacks or a nice skirt and either a blazer or a cardigan.

Long-sleeve cotton-blend seamless fabric crew bodysuit—This is the same bodysuit mentioned above, but it is in a long-sleeve length. It is perfect for colder weather or chilly buildings.

Classic suiting blazer—Abercrombie & Fitch makes this classic blazer in seven colors, many sizes and three different lengths. Its high-quality material is why it is on the pricier side.

Tailored straight pants—I bought these pants last summer for an internship, and they were super comfortable, didn’t wrinkle easily and had a nice, tailored look. I like that they come in multiple colors, sizes and lengths, allowing customers to find their perfect pair. While on the expensive side, these pants are a classic.

A&F Sloane tailored pant—This style has the same tailored fit but slightly differs from the pants mentioned above due to their wide-leg fit. They come in multiple colors, including neutral shades and fun pops of color. The partially elasticated waistband makes the pants fit nicely.

2. Old Navy

Old Navy is a great store when looking for less expensive business casual pieces:

Dolman-sleeve satin shirt—This short-sleeve top comes in six colors and is under $30. It is available in sizes XS-4X and in regular, tall or petite sizing. The curved hi-low hem adds something special to the silky top with a four-button placket, making this blouse a nice elevated basic.

Cropped loose button-down shirt—This long-sleeve button-down shirt is under $30. The mini blue stripe is a classic pattern, and it can be tucked into slacks for a nice, polished look. It also comes in sizes XS-4X. The 100% cotton material and the looser fit make the shirt very comfortable.

SoSoft lite crop cardigan—It is convenient to have a cardigan with you when in a chilly office building, classroom or meeting space. This easy-to-throw-on cardigan is under $40, comes in six colors and has a soft, lightweight material.

Pixie blazer—This blazer has a single-button closure and an interesting cut. It is available in black, navy or dark heather gray for under $60.

Taylor relaxed suit blazer—I really like that this blazer is under $50. It comes in two colors, has the same wide size range as other mentioned products and has a two-button front closure and front pockets. It is an ideal staple piece to have in your closet.

Extra high-waisted Taylor wide-leg trouser suit pants—These suit pants come in 11 colors. They are available in sizes XS-4X and regular, tall and petite lengths. The tailored pleats and loose leg style make the pants comfortable yet professional. I really like the blue-grey shade called “Blue Harvest.”

3. J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory has discounted clothing items and accessories from J.Crew, making their business casual pieces more affordable:

Gauze button-up shirt—The gauze long-sleeve button-up shirt is a fun alternative to a regular Oxford top. Its soft material and texture make it more casual. For under $40, it is available in eight colors and classic and petite styles.

Linen-blend one-button blazer—This blazer stood out to me because it looked very sophisticated. For under $100, you can wear this classic one-button closure blazer in black, lilac or white.

Linen-cotton blend elastic-back sailor pant—These pants are under $55 and come in four colors. I love that they are straight-leg and have a cute button on top of the pockets. These pants match the blazer above.

4. Target

Target is truly a one-stop shop for just about any and every need, including stylish business casual clothing:

Women’s 4-way stretch short-sleeve body suit—For just $25, you can have this sleek bodysuit in baby blue, black or brown. The buttery-soft fabric and high neckline remind me of the Abercrombie & Fitch bodysuit from above but at a lower price.

Women’s slim fit long sleeve satin button-down shirt—Satin is very in style. This $25 long-sleeve button-down shirt comes in purple, pale yellow, white and brown in sizes XS-4X. The collared neckline coupled with the relaxed fit maintains a professional yet comfortable look and fit.

Women’s open-front cardigan—If button-up cardigans aren’t for you, this $30 open-front cardigan is perfect. The high-low hem and textured stitching side pockets make this basic piece a little more interesting.

Women’s ponte blazer—Target even sells blazers. This classic-style blazer, which costs $38, comes in four colors and sizes XS-4X.

Women’s high-rise wrap tie wide leg trousers—I really like the look of this pair of tie-waist, wide-leg trousers. The wide leg makes the pants flowy and loose; the twill fabric is stretchy and the high waist is flattering. The tie closure at the waistband makes these pants stand out.

5. Zara

Zara is one of my favorite stores because it offers both classic styles and unique, trending products:

Ruched interlock top—This sleeveless blouse with ruching on the side has an appropriate round neckline and is sold in three neutral colors for under $30. I like that it is a regular length, so you don’t have to worry about your midriff showing.

Striped metallic thread fitted shirt—Button-down shirts can be boring or look sort of masculine but not this metallic stripe top. There is a metallic thread stripe on this pale blue long-sleeve top that makes it different. One can find this top in sizes XS-XL for under $50.

Satin effect basic shirt—Satin shirts are sold at many stores. Zara sells this elegant long-sleeve button-down shirt in 13 colors for under $40. The material is elegant and will make anyone feel fancy.

Satin effect tie collar shirt—If a simple satin button-down is too boring, this bow collar long-sleeve button-down is a great option. It comes in either pastel pink or ecru with a black tie bow around the neck for under $50.

Golden button knit cardigan—This is another elevated piece. I love the contrast trim on this round-neck long-sleeve cardigan. The trim makes the sweater look expensive, but it is under $50. This cardigan can be worn buttoned up or unbuttoned with a basic top underneath.

Round neck piqué blazer—If you want a unique blazer, this ecru, black or navy round-neck blazer with fun gold buttons is calling your name. For under $70, you can feel super high-class.

Jogger waist pants—This basic mid-rise tapered straight-leg pant is very professional and has a back elastic waistband. There are front pockets and false back pockets. Eight different neutral colorways are available, and they match just about everything. It is nice that these pants are under $50, too.

Full-length flared pants—Flare-leg pants are still suitable for many professional occasions. I like the high waistline, long length, front zipper and button and hook closure. The pants have a sleek look and are sold in white for under $50.

Satin effect midi skirt—Skirts are also a way to spice up a seemingly boring business casual outfit. This satin-effect midi skirt comes in sizes XS-XXL in black, taupe gray and pink for under $40. The elastic waistband makes the skirt comfortable. The only thing to note with this skirt is that it will need to be steamed regularly.

Pleated satin effect skirt—This is another great skirt option. The pleats are so feminine and really change the look of the skirt. It has an elastic waistband, comes in sizes XS-XL and can be purchased in either black or soft gold.

Tailored waist midi dress—A dress can be super convenient since they are easy to throw on and you don’t have to worry about matching pieces together. This round neckline sleeveless midi dress has ruching on the side that defines your waistline and a hidden zipper on the back. It is sold in both black and a Kelly green for under $50.

I hope this list can help you find both classic and trending business casual clothes to help you look and feel your best. Looking professional is not as challenging as it seems, and stores like the ones mentioned above can make your shopping much simpler.