I don’t know about you, but my goal recently has been trying to support my fellow women. And though women’s history month has just passed, I think we should keep up with that women empowerment and make each month ours.

In this article, I bring you several brands to celebrate women and keep up that women’s empowerment the whole year around:

The Petite Studio

I’m a small girl. Only 5’ 0”; my biggest struggle is finding clothes that fit and are not that long. The Petite Studio was founded in 2015 in one of the fashion capitals: New York. The anti-fast fashion brand only has one factor bringing its designs to life. And though the variety is not big, they have a lot of staples for the small girls.

Awoke Vintage

If you love thrifting and the vintage look, this is a vintage store located in New York. And though it may be far from our sunshine state, they sell their stuff on their Instagram. Follow them and check their stories! You might find something you like.

Oner Active U.S.

This is my favorite active wear brand and a must-have if you are a gym fanatic. Owned by fitness influencer and creative director of the company. From its campaigns to its own clothing, the brand is heavily focused on women’s empowerment. The leggings are great, and they will make you feel so good. They also have a whole collection only focused on lounge sets.

A Plus: Kendra Scott

This is not a clothing brand, yet accessories bring an outfit to life.

Kendra Scott is pretty popular when it comes to jewelry with a variety of styles and colors available on their website or at any of their stores around the U.S. The brand has also a collaboration with one of our favorite stores in the world: Target.