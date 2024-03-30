The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Turn back time ten years ago. I just got home from the book fair where I picked up the hottest new read: “The Selection.” It’s like “The Bachelor” if it was actually good and also on cocaine. Fifteen minutes into reading, I find our leading lady sneaking out to meet her star-crossed lover for a PG-13 rendezvous in a tree house. Scandalous! Aspen is immediately the hottest man to ever exist in my prepubescent mind.

For a long time, I thought reading “The Selection” love triangle trilogy would be the peak of my reading experience. Nothing could beat it, so I reread it a couple of times, and then I stopped reading. Everything I was digesting in school felt comparatively boring, so I didn’t pursue reading more. I knew I liked romance, but God forbid I pick up a book with a shirtless man on the cover so the whole world could know what I was reading. So, I dabbled in an occasional sneaky Wattpad, and then that was it.

Until (cue dramatic music) “Bridgerton.” And ladies, ever since that moment, I burn for smut. In the words of my lord and savior Britney Broski, “I’m gnawing at the iron bars of my enclosure.” Those books started a fire in my soul, and I have not stopped ripping through adult romance novels ever since. If you are anything like me, and you know you like romance, but you don’t want the awkward Fabio shirtless in a cowboy-hat-covered book, but you’d like to jump on the non-YA romance train, I’ve got you covered.

“Bridgerton” was a fabulous start to my smut addiction. Each book stands alone but exists in one universe, so you can read one and if you love it, you’ve got more to go. I have read about 14 in that world, and they get a tad repetitive over time, but I like them all. They are very heavy on romance and throw in a couple of sex scenes in each book. Great for a beginner. Each is a few hundred pages and is overall an easy read, and yes, the men are as good as they are in the show.

Next up, I’m sharing with you my favorite series and a fan favorite on Tiktok, “A Court of Thorns and Roses.” ACOTAR is a popular choice for a reason. It is not only a great intro to romance with fiery sex scenes and several hot faeries but also a good intro to fantasy. This one is great if you want to get into a series/universe. There are five long-ass ACOTAR books out and more to come, along with two other related series, “Throne of Glass” and “Crescent City”. If you’re interested in committing to a romantasy series, I highly recommend you grab these.

Okay, some of y’all might hate me, but Colleen Hoover is an A1 starter romance author. I have not read her yet, but I have seen her inspire so many of my peers to get back into reading. She is on my TBR (to be read) list, and I currently have “Ugly Love” sitting on my shelf waiting to be picked up. I have also heard that “It Ends with Us” and “Varity” are must-reads. She has a lot of standalone books, but some of them connect. Some of her books are cheesy and some are heart-wrenching, so there is something for everyone. There are 26 total books, so if you like her, you’ve got lots of great options.

As for the hard-core smut, I had to consult a jury of my smut-loving peers to bring you some more recs. Here are some more highly recommended and highly erotic choices that might grab your attention:

“Neon Gods” by Katee Robert

“Priest” by Sierra Simone

“Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries” by Heather Fawcett

“The Serpent and the Wings of Night” by Carissa Broadbent

“Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber

“Zodiac Academy” by Caroline Peckham and Sisanne Valenti

“How Does it Feel?” By Jeneane O’Riley

“Kings of Quarantine” by Caroline Peckham and Sisanne Valenti

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

“The Shepard King Duology” by Rachel Gillig

“Daughter of No Words” by Carissa Broadbent

“Meet Me by the Lake” by Carley Fortune

“Fall of Ruin and Wrath” by Jennifer Armentrout

“Throne of the Fallen” by Kerri Maniscalco

And if you are still living that young adult romance life, you are so perfect and slay! I reread “Siren” by Kiera Cass recently, and that book has a chokehold on my brain. Highly recommend.

I hope smut treats you as well as it has treated me. It’s such a great escape and a sexy fun way to become a smarter gal. If you are reading this article and want to get into smut, hit me up. Let’s make a book club. Let’s be reading buddies!