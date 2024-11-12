America’s Love For Watching Unskilled Celebrities Dance Has Officially Returned

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In May of 2023, ABC announced that the popular reality show ‘Dancing With The Stars’ would be returning under the network’s ownership to be streamed exclusively on the Disney+ platform for its 32nd season, as recounted on CNN. Since this shift in media platforms, ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ while on air, has overwhelmed social media, overtaking algorithms and gaining viewership in notably higher numbers, leading many to ponder why this change was so impactful.

Regaining Popularity

Newsweek attributes the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ craze to the show’s incredible public relations strategies, naming the meticulous selection of seasonal celebrities the chief tactic in maintaining popularity. Backing Newsweek’s assertion, ABC spokesperson Guarneri stated that, by selecting dancers of all ages, the reality show can create commotion among different generational cohorts, thus allowing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to uphold its long-lasting fame.

In addition to thorough celebrity assignments, since season 32, the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ cast has significantly increased their presence on social media platforms such as TikTok in an attempt to foster what Guarneri calls “hype” for the show. By publicizing their experiences online, the celebrities and pros alike encourage fans to tune in every Tuesday and to vote for their favorite contestants.

Coincidentally (or not), ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has reached 8.4 million viewers since the premiere of its 33rd season, a vast number that the reality show has not attained in years and one that is also largely credited to the return of 19-year old professional Rylee Arnold, who’s partnership in season 32 gained plenty of publicity. “As a young dancer, Rylee brings a new energy and talent to the ballroom floor, and shares her journey regularly with her 1 million-plus TikTok followers,” stated Guarneri.

Season 33

Concerning the actual dancing aspects of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ The Direct details season 33’s recent updates following the show’s Halloween night. While the first eliminations of the season included convicted con artist Anna Delvey alongside “90210” star Tori Spelling, the most recent celebrity to depart the show was “The Bachelorette” lead Jenn Tran.

Currently at the top of the leaderboard are Disney star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, holding 204 total points, followed by “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei with 203 points, and Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik at 193. On the other end of the spectrum are Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and former NBA player Dwight Howard, standing at 176 and 177 points respectively.

While judges’ scores are an important factor in deciding which celebrities may advance, viewer votes also matter greatly. Recently, on social media, snippets from some of the choreography on the show have grown into trends, where audience members attempt to recreate certain maneuvers performed by the cast. Jenna and Joey’s “Tarzan” body-drumming alongside Witney and Danny’s dedication night leg-lift have been among the most prominently reenacted.

Audience Complaints

Despite its recent spike in popularity, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ has received an influx of criticism online regarding the show’s judges and scoring. Long-term judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been the center of the negative online discourse, with fans greatly condemning her apparent favoritism and “bias,” as described by Collider. Specifically, viewers have scolded Carrie Ann for her seemingly unnecessary pessimism toward contestant Chandler Kinney, who has consistently led the leaderboard throughout season 33.

Host Julianne Hough has also received contempt online, with fans on TikTok naming her “awkward” during the celebrity interviews. According to The Blast, one viewer contended that Hough “doesn’t have the ability to create fluid conversation unless she’s reading something off a script or reading a question off a card,” ultimately calling for Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro to switch roles.

While viewer opinion should be valued by ABC, no changes in casting should be expected before the end of season 33. In addition, with only three episodes remaining, the show’s focus is on tensions between fan bases and contestants rising as social media chatter shifts to predictions on which contestant will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.