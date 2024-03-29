The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This spring break, I urged myself to do the things I always wanted to try. Thrifting was a big thing on my list. The stores I visited in Tampa were all the same: racks of colorful clothing adorning the halls and walls. Shoes and accessories were as unique as the vibes of every store I entered.

And of course, I was not in any fashion capital of the world. But for a first-time thrifter, I knew they might hold some gems that would break my own fashionista free.

Boy, I was wrong. Thrifting is a fun yet complicated journey than what you see on social media.

Here are some myths and things we need to debunk about thrifting:

Myth Debunked #1: Hidden gems are everywhere and in sight

Thrift stores have gems hidden between racks of clothing. Still, finding them is a longer process than what you may believe.

When I first entered the thrift store, I didn’t know where to start. Yes, there were a lot of clothes waiting for me. But the endless possibilities of what I could find were a little overwhelming. You need a lot of patience to look through clothing that might not be organized as a normal store would be.

Myth Debunked #2: You will find what you want

Thrifting owes its popularity to its spontaneous nature. Because once you are in a store, you will never know what you will find. You could leave with a bunch of hidden gems without even looking for them. However, there is still a possibility of leaving empty handed, especially for beginners.

If you go into a store without knowing either the style or specific clothing you want to find, you might fall victim to the amount of clothing and leave unsure of what to get, like I did. Before going, I suggest creating a Pinterest board with outfits or a particular style that appeals to you so you can narrow your search and find what you like.

Myth Debunked #3: Going into one store is enough

This is definite no! One store is you just dipping your toes into this big pool, the beginning of a much longer journey of becoming an advanced thrifter.

One store will not give the whole perspective of what thrifting is about. Once you start going more and more, you will become accustomed and know your way around them. Don’t give up after the first try. There’s more out there for you to discover and more staples waiting for you.

Myth Debunked #4: Not all clothes might be cheaper

Yes, thrifting is a cheaper option than other clothing stores. However, I found out the hard way that some stores did not accommodate my college student budget. If you find something that might be expensive in a regular store, its discounted price can still be expensive.

Shop wisely and choose whatever you need and can afford.