A Floridians Guide To Going On Your First Ski Trip

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

As a girl who grew up in warm weather her entire life, I was at a bit of a loss when figuring out what to pack for my first ski trip. One of my friends had just moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, so my fellow Floridian friends and I had no idea what to pack. I’m used to wearing sandals, athletic wear, shorts, and tank tops 80% of the time, so I truly had no clue what to bring. That’s why today I’m going to dive into items you should have packed in your suitcase if you plan on taking a ski trip, or any trip in freezing cold weather any time soon. Good news: You can find pretty much everything on this list on Amazon (thank you, Jeff Bezos!).

Snow Boots

The number of times I almost slipped and fell because I chose to wear my Air Force 1s was simply not okay. There are some decent-priced ski boots on Amazon, and I would highly recommend purchasing a good pair. Not only are these good for ski trips, they’re also good for any winter vacation. When you’re in a cold and snowy environment, the sidewalk can become slippery with ice, so investing in a good pair of snow boots will ensure you don’t fall on your face anytime soon.

Ski Pants

Ski pants are worth it simply because jeans, leggings, or joggers won’t do the trick. Plus, ski pants come with lots of different pockets and zippers to secure your valuables when you’re out on the slopes. They’re also flexible and help keep you warm while you’re barreling through the snow.

Beanie

This might seem obvious but don’t forget to pack something to protect your head and ears from the icy cold weather. Earmuffs would also be good here, just make sure to bring something that keeps your head and ears on the warmer side.

Goggles

Ski goggles are an absolute must since you’ll be (hopefully) zipping through the snowy mountains as the snow falls. If you don’t bring goggles, it’ll be much harder to see where you’re going once it starts snowing.

Gloves compatible with smart devices

My Floridian nature is really showing here, but it took me a while to realize that you have to buy gloves that are compatible with smart devices, or else you’ll have to take your gloves off every time you want to use your phone.

Hand Warmers

Hand warmers are a literal life hack AND you can get them in packs on Amazon. They’re also small and compact, so they’ll barely take up any space in your suitcase/ski pant pocket. All you do is open the package, expose the hand warmers to air, give them 15-30 minutes to heat up, and then place them inside each of your gloves.

Conclusion

Going on a ski trip in the freezing cold when all you’ve ever known is palm trees, cool breezes, and weather over 70 degrees can be an exciting new experience. Hopefully, these tips on what to pack will ensure you have a great time (and stay warm!) during your next ski trip.