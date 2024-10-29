The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather in Gainesville getting cooler, it’s time to cuddle up with your roomies and pick something fun to watch while you procrastinate your homework. Sometimes committing to a long movie is too much for the night, so instead, it’s time to pick a show that you’ll make your entire personality for the rest of the year. In lieu of rewatching the same show you’ve been watching for years, try one of these:

1. Sex and The City

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, this six-season show follows the four women navigating the New York City dating scene in their thirties. Each with their own successful career, the girls display an incredibly strong relationship with each other despite the chaos the men in their lives create.

2. Pretty Little Liars

This may be one you watched in middle and high school, but it’s always fun to return to for a binge. Starring Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse, the seven years of teen drama they go through will keep you on the edge of your seat. As the girls band together to tackle the anonymous “A” they reveal some dark secrets of the past and create new ones that will haunt their future.

3. Friends

An absolute classic when it comes to a sitcom. With the amazing cast of Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the six of them will make you laugh, even after a bad exam. The classic show follows 6 friends navigating life in New York City through their mid-twenties to mid-thirties. Of course, the friendship is heartwarming, but the relationships that grow throughout the show will make your heart incredibly happy.

4. Scandal

A product of the renowned director, Shonda Rhimes, this drama has the same romantic mayhem of her other works that draws all of us in. Starring the beautiful Kerry Washington and the ever-handsome Tony Goldwyn, this show perfectly merges passion for the one you love and passion for a career you love. For the political science majors who need a little heat in their lifes, this is definitely the one for you!

5. The Sex Lives of College Girls

Starring Reneé Rapp, one of today’s major pop icons, as well as Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott this show follows college girls in all kinds of relationships. It explores the hardships of being a gay woman along with the importance of sustaining good friendships throughout college. With the third season coming later this year, watching the first two to catch up is crucial.

6. New Girl

As you’re likely living with roommates, this show will be full of relatable moments and giggles. You can’t go wrong with a cute comedy starring Zooey Deschanel and her three rambunctious male roommates: Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris. With seven seasons and over 140 episodes, this is an excellent choice with its fast pace and engaging characters.

7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

A comedy-drama series that takes place in the 1950s? Count me in! Starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, the show follows Midge Maisel as her live comic career takes off. Inspired by the story of Joan Rivers, this show takes you on an emotional journey through Mrs. Maisel’s career struggles, as well as her complicated relationships with the men in her life and her talent manager. With perfect costumes, sets and music the feel of the fifties really comes through and draws you into a time when you aren’t worried about the midterm you should be studying for.