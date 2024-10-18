The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Want to be freakishly hot this Halloween? We’ve got six sexy costume ideas so you can make everyone sweat this scary season. Whether you prefer the classic costume ideas with a hot twist, or you want something more creative, we’ll have a look for you here. Most of these costumes are put together with clothing items you already have or that you can find at a thrift store:

Beanie Baby Bear

The iconic teddy bear that we all grew up with. Now make it a sexy Halloween costume!

Pair the Princess Polly Caraliia Mini Skirt in brown with Edikted’s Brown Farrah Knit Top. Add knee-high brown boots, and accessorize with a set of bear ears. Print out the classic Ty logo, pin it on your shirt and hit the town.

Medusa

Turn the partygoers into stone with this beautiful look. Start with a Medusa snake headpiece, like this one from MeetuTiaras on Etsy. This white corset dress from Garage will give the majestic goddess look that matches perfectly. To finish the look, slip on a pair of strappy heels, gold jewelry and your best stone-cold look.

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader

Cheer on the party in this trendy look. Of course, a pair of white cowboy boots is a staple for this cute costume. Once you have your boots, add these white micro shorts from Edikted and a buckled white belt. This blue tie top and white denim vest from Amazon will finish off the clothing look. Accessorize with some pom-poms and a bouncy blowout.

Minnie Mouse

Find your Mickey with this twist on a classic Disney character. Wear this polka dot dress with a matching polka dot bow. To make it more modern, you could do a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a red ribbon and a white ribbon tied into the ponytail part. Don’t forget to add a pair of mouse ears! Finish the look with a mini purse and these Princess Polly pumps.

Indiana Jones

Explore all the bars this Halloween with this adventurous costume. Start with a white or beige corset top, then add the Lydie Cargo Mini Skirt in beige from Princess Polly and a dark brown belt. Get ready to trek through mountains or muddy frat houses with a pair of knee high boots, like these boots from Marc Fisher. Finish the look with a brown wide-brim hat.

Tinkerbell

A classic Halloween costume for my blonde ladies! Throw your hair up into a big bun, douse yourself in glitter and slip into a green mini dress. Add a pair of white heels and fly off. For my girls who aren’t blonde, you can go for fairies like Fawn, Vidia or Iridessa.