The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Happy Women’s History Month, Gators!

Within the film industry, women are still largely underrepresented. According to a study conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, 12.1 percent of the 116 directors surveyed in 2023 were women. It is more important than ever to celebrate and uplift the voices of female filmmakers. This March, make it your mission to watch more films directed by women. To start, here are five of my favorites:

1) “Anatomy of a Fall” (2023) Dir. Justine Triet

With five Oscar nominations in the bag, “Anatomy of a Fall” is an absolute “must-see.” The film is a French court drama that delves into the trial of an acclaimed writer who is accused of murdering her husband. It grapples with how ambitious women are often “punished” by the world. “Anatomy of a Fall” ultimately tells a tale of complexity and never dares venture to the world of absolutes. The performance of lead actress, Sandra Hüller, is a devastating tour de force that will leave you reeling for days. Justine Triet’s skillful direction is absolutely astounding and ever-compelling. “Anatomy of a Fall” is a powerful interrogation of gender roles and patriarchal institutions, making it the perfect viewing for Women’s History Month. You can read my full review of the film here.

2) “Petite Maman” (2021) Dir. Céline Sciamma

“Petite Maman” is a film that emanates warmth, from its cozy visuals to its gentle, yet heartbreaking, performances. After the death of her grandmother, young Nelly visits her mother’s childhood home. As she hikes through the surrounding forest, Nelly mysteriously runs into a girl who looks exactly like her, and the two develop a friendship. “Petite Maman” examines the profound connection between mothers and daughters. It’s essentially a scrapbook with childhood memories glued to each page. I guarantee you will not leave this film with dry eyes.

3) “Priscilla” (2023) Dir. Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola has a reputation of exploring the joy and sorrow of girlhood. Her latest film, “Priscilla,” a biopic about Priscilla Presley and her tumultuous marriage with Elvis, is no different. “Priscilla” is a harrowing portrait of isolation. It dismantles Elvis’s regal position in Americana by delving into the predatory nature of his relationship with Priscilla. Like the audience, Priscilla becomes enamored with the glamor and thrill of Elvis’s lifestyle, unbeknownst to the soulless purgatory that awaits her. Coppola crafts incredible visuals and sequences throughout the entirety of “Priscilla,” making it an absolute must-see. You can read my full review of the film here.

4) “Bridget Jones’ Diary” (2001) Dir. Sharon Maguire

To lighten things up, I’m including a film widely considered scripture within the romantic-comedy genre. Inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary” is an endearing gem. With an adorable romance and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, it’s the ultimate chick-flick. I’ve watched “Bridget Jones’ Diary” countless times and it never gets old. At its heart, “Bridget Jones’ Diary” is a chaotic, yet deeply charming story of self-acceptance. If you somehow haven’t seen this one yet, make sure to check it out and settle the age-old dilemma: Team Darcy or Team Cleaver?

5) “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (2019) Dir. Céline Sciamma

Though I already mentioned Céline Sciamma, I couldn’t wrap this list up without her magnum opus: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” This film is utter perfection from beginning to end. It begins with a shot of Marianne, a painter tasked with creating a portrait of a reluctant bride-to-be named Héloïse. What follows is an intense and passionate love affair between the two women. The cinematography of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is a phenomenal achievement on its own. Sciamma fully immerses you into Marianne and Héloïse’s profound intimacy. “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is a masterpiece that provides viewers with an unforgettable experience.

Though they occupy a smaller part of the movie industry, female filmmakers have completely changed the game. They are responsible for producing some of the most breathtaking, evocative films in cinematic history. Supporting the historic achievements of female filmmakers is a wonderful way to commemorate women’s stories. If you’re interested in finding more films directed by women, check out this Letterboxd list by Jack Moulton.