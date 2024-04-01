5 Upcoming Movies I’m Most Looking Forward To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Los Alamos to Barbieland, 2023 was an excellent year for cinema. With more seats filled in theaters than ever, it’s clear that the movie industry has no intention of taking its foot off the gas pedal. Here are five of my most anticipated films coming out in 2024:

1) “Challengers” Dir. Luca Guadagnino (2024)

Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, “Challengers” is a sports thriller/romance that you definitely can’t miss. After a gruesome injury, tennis prodigy Tashi (Zendaya) begins to coach her husband Art, eventually transforming him into a prominent grand-slam champion. To disrupt his pattern of losses, Tashi pushes him to play a challenger event. However, when Art’s opponent is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, tension and hostility ensues. From its exciting, upbeat trailer set to “S&M” by Rihanna, “Challengers” seems as though it will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. With “Call Me by Your Name,” “Suspiria” and “Bones and All,” under his belt, Luca Guadagino has an undeniably impressive resume. “Challengers” will no doubt add another jewel to his filmography.

2) “The Bikeriders” Dir. Jeff Nichols (2023)

Though it premiered at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31st, 2023, “The Bikeriders” will be released theatrically in the United States on June 21st, 2024. With Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, “The Bikeriders” has an absolutely star-studded cast. The film follows a Midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over a decade from an innocuous group of outsiders to a lethal gang. After Austin Butler’s incredible performance in “Dune: Part Two” (2024) as the menacing, sadistic Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, I’m excited to see what he does next in “The Bikeriders.” His magnetic screen presence will surely make this film an instant crowd-pleaser.

3) “The Fall Guy” Dir. David Leitch (2024)

I’ll admit — after first seeing the trailer in theaters, I was originally weary about “The Fall Guy,” and ready to dismiss it as just another bland, big-budget action flick. However, early reviews for the film have been extremely promising, so I’ve changed my tune. “The Fall Guy” is about a stuntman named Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) who must investigate the mysterious disappearance of a movie star in a film being directed by his ex-girlfriend (Emily Blunt). Many critics have labeled “The Fall Guy” as part rom-com, part action thriller. With the rom-com genre needing serious revitalization, I sincerely hope that “The Fall Guy” can deliver. “The Fall Guy” has also been described as a charming love letter to movies and their unsung heroes — stunt performers. Ryan Gosling’s endearing charisma is something audiences will never bore from, so I’m sure that this will be an immediate hit.

4) “Longlegs” Dir. Oz Perkins (2024)

My anticipation for Oz Perkins’s upcoming horror film, “Longlegs,” is largely because of its excellent marketing. After releasing an ominous thirty-second teaser in January, film production company NEON posted four harrowing posters on their social media. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) must solve a case involving a serial killer (Nicholas Cage). As evidence mounts, it becomes clear that the killer at large has ties to the occult, and Harker must rush to stop them. From the trailer’s sinister tone, it’s clear that “Longlegs” promises a frightening, hair-raising viewing experience. The creepy vagueness surrounding the film’s promotion has only left me more eager to watch this on the big screen. You should probably see it with a friend, though (just in case).

5) “Megalopolis” Dir. Francis Ford Coppola (2024)

After a thirteen year hiatus, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola will return to the big screen with his new film “Megalopolis” in 2024. Following a catastrophic disaster, an architect named Caesar (Adam Driver) wants to reconstruct New York City as a utopia that fits his vision of a progressive future. His girlfriend, Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), is split between her loyalties to Caesar and her father Frank (Forest Whitaker) who has a more “classical” view of society. I’m excited to see what the renowned filmmaker behind “The Godfather” has in store for audiences. This film is an absolute must-see for me.

There are so many more incredible films that are set to release later this year, but these are just a few that I’m highly looking forward to. From what I’ve seen, we’re looking at another fantastic year of movies. The 2025 Oscars will be a treat, for sure. So, grab your popcorn, grab a friend and as Tom Cruise said — “See you at the movies!”