As final exam season looms over us like a dark, ominous cloud, you probably have less time on your hands than ever. Wake up, study, eat, study, eat, study, sleep, rinse, repeat. Sound familiar? That’s probably what the majority of your schedule looks like now. While it’s important to study, you should also take care of yourself. For me, there is no better way to destress than watching television. You might not have enough time to watch a full show, but there are tons of amazing limited series on Max that you can breeze through pretty quickly. Here are four of my favorites:

1. Sharp Objects (2018)

Based on Gillian Flynn’s hit novel, “Sharp Objects” is a nail-biting thriller that will leave you at the edge of your seat until (quite literally) the very last second. It follows reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), who must return to her small hometown in Missouri and investigate the mysterious deaths of local girls. As she reunites with her estranged family, Camille is forced to confront the demons lurking in her past that she has repressed.

“Sharp Objects” involves a superb mystery that doesn’t quite reveal itself until the final episode. When it does, your head will be spinning for days. Featuring electric performances from Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson and Eliza Scanlen, this is a series you simply can’t miss. With only eight episodes, “Sharp Objects” packs a more profound punch than its longer counterparts. The cinematography and dialogue will stick with you long after the credits roll.

2. True Detective, Season One (2014)

OK, I know, “True Detective” isn’t technically a limited series. It’s an anthology, meaning that each season involves new characters and a new premise. For “True Detective” though, the first season is the only one worth watching, so I see it as a mini-series. Trust me, the next three seasons of “True Detective” are a massive downgrade, and you aren’t missing anything by ignoring their existence like I do.

Anyway, season one of “True Detective” is a remarkable feat. It’s seriously some of the best eight hours of television out there. “True Detective” follows two homicide detectives, Rustin “Rust” Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin “Marty” Hart (Woody Harrelson). As Rust and Marty investigate the mysterious death of Dora Lange, they stumble upon a sinister conspiracy that changes their lives forever. The series covers roughly twenty years, showing how the investigation pulls the pair apart and eventually forces them back together. Rust and Marty are polar opposites, which makes it interesting to see how their personalities and belief systems clash as they work the case. The chemistry between McConaughey and Harrelson is simply magnetic.

“True Detective” also explores fascinating themes of religion, nihilism and masculinity. The final minute of the series will likely never leave my mind. It’s an absolute ride from start to beginning, so make sure to check it out.

3. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Starring Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” is a crime drama that takes place in a small Pennsylvania town. It follows Mare Sheehan, a detective who must investigate the murder of a local girl. The mystery in “Mare of Easttown” is quite intriguing and will surely leave you guessing until the final episode. After her son’s suicide, Mare’s personal life has been unraveling at the seams. The series also focuses on her journey of recovery and redemption. Kate Winslet is absolutely incredible and conveys a lot of depth to Mare’s character. If you’re looking for a short mystery to binge watch, “Mare of Easttown” is certainly the place to start.

4. “Scenes from a Marriage” (2021)

“Scenes from a Marriage” paints a portrait of a failing marriage between a philosophy professor (Oscar Isaac) and a tech executive (Jessica Chastain). Through layers of resentment, bitterness and betrayal, it examines how their relationship has disintegrated. “Scenes from a Marriage” is a roller coaster ride from beginning to end. Discomfort arises as you watch the married pair engage in screaming matches, but it’s just something you can’t move your eyes from. The chemistry between Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain is explosive and sells the show as a whole. If you need a show to cry to, the rawness of “Scenes from a Marriage” is absolutely perfect for you.

This is undoubtedly the busiest time of year for students, which means you likely only have a very small window of free time available. With that in mind, consider picking something from this list to watch. Though short in length, these series are gripping from start to finish. I guarantee that you won’t be disappointed.