2024 is Already the Year for Women in Sports…and it’s Only March

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Despite only being three months into 2024, the year has already seen records shattered and history made by women in sports. From basketball to soccer to hockey, women in sports are being recognized by the media and sports fanatics alike. Naming every accomplishment this year by women in the sports world would be impossible due to the sheer talent of the athletes, so I narrowed down my favorite 2024 moments (so far) to four events that inspired me and others.

You probably haven’t been able to go on social media without seeing the name Caitlin Clark due to her record-breaking season. According to ESPN, Clark “became [the] all-time NCAA Division I men’s and women’s scoring leader.” Clark’s accomplishments go far beyond the previous example; the list is endless. This stat is from this season alone, and the year is not over yet. Chances are Clark will be making headlines throughout March Madness and into the Women’s National Basketball Association draft.

Speaking of the WNBA, the league has recently seen the effects of its fan bases’ passion. The upcoming WNBA draft has been gaining a substantial amount of media attention, undoubtedly due to stars such as Clark. Just Womens Sports reported that the league’s fans bought all 1,000 WNBA draft tickets in a 15-minute period. Individual WNBA teams have been seeing increases in fan engagement as well. Fans of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces purchased all of the team’s season passes, adding up to almost 9,000 tickets, reported ESPN.

The Kansas City Current, part of the National Women’s Soccer League, recently made history with the unveiling of its new sports stadium. The CPKC Stadium’s website says that the structure is “the first women’s professional sports stadium in the world.” Notice that the word “first” is used, not the word “only.” This distinction is important because it sets the stage for the Kansas City Current to be a trendsetter, paving the way for other women’s sports teams to follow its lead. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, two of the team’s co-owners, were present at the team’s first game in its stadium last Saturday. Adorned in the team’s iconic red and teal, the Mahomeses showed their support for the Current.

The Current’s bold, progressive energy was matched by the Professional Women’s Hockey League, which is currently experiencing its first season. The league has six teams. Three teams are based in the United States: Minnesota, New York and Boston. The athletes on these teams compete against each other and Canada-based teams from Ottawa, Toronto and Montréal. Brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics and Barbie have shown their enthusiasm for the league by teaming up with the PWHL. The teams’ games are already attended by passionate fans, and the fan bases are destined to grow alongside the league.

With nine months left in the year, we’re destined to see more women in the field of sports changing the game – literally. To encourage the growth of these teams and leagues, we can contribute by attending games, showing off our team merch or simply following the teams and athletes on social media. As Sportsimist constantly posts, “It’s a beautiful day to be a woman in sports.”