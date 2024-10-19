10 Things I Love About UF Volleyball

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never cared about volleyball in high school. I don’t think most people at my school did, and I think it’s truly a shame how popular sports tend to overshadow their excellence. My high school’s football team was mediocre at best, and they received way more fanfare and funding despite the fact that our volleyball team won 87% of their matches, made it to the Final Four and even helped their star player land a DII offer at Saint Anselm’s College. I don’t think the Franklin Panthers football squad can say the same.

Going into college, I knew football was all the rage at big SEC schools like UF. Don’t get me wrong, game day is an absolute blast between tailgating and cheering on the Gators from the stands, but I would’ve never guessed that I would deem volleyball superior. This may be a hot take, but I do have evidence to back up my claim, so let’s dive into the top 10 reasons why Gator volleyball deserves all the love in the world:

1. The girls rock

No shade to the football team, but the Gators Volleyball squad features so many talented athletes! First and foremost, there’s #5, Alexis Stucky. She’s so fabulous that I need to give her a separate spot on the list! Aside from the undisputed queen of UF volleyball, my next favorite player has to be #23, Elli McKissock. Her serves are controlled beautifully, and she’s such a great hype woman for her younger teammates. And as for the newbies, I’m already a huge fan of #25, Alec Rothe. Even though she’s just a freshman, Rothe has already earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Week and records at least two kills in every game she’s played.

2. An indoor stadium makes all the difference

Going to a game can be miserable if the weather isn’t comfortable. In Florida, the heat is hard to beat, so packing into The Swamp when it’s 90 degrees outside isn’t an abnormal experience. In fact, this was exactly the case for the Miami game. As for Texas A&M, we got rained on! Bad weather will never be an issue in the O’Dome, so you’re guaranteed to enjoy the game in a climate-controlled environment. Nice!

3. You can meet Albert and Alberta

Everyone’s favorite mascots are always out and about during a match, so it’s easy to snap a picture with them. During the second or third set, Albert and Alberta make their way from the court to the stands, keeping their beady eyes peeled for open seats in the student section. If you’re lucky, they might sit next to you. My first-ever encounter with Albert took place at the Georgia Southern exhibition match, and it was nothing short of spectacular. He’s a gator of little words, but he’s a welcoming creature and a big fan of selfies.

4. There’s always a killer giveaway

I love free stuff! Giveaways get me excited, and it’s always a great day when the Gators are playing because chances are high that they have a freebie lined up! At the nail-biting match against Florida State, the first 500 students received light-up cowboy hats, which I believe helped contribute to their victory; psyching the other team out with a loud, well-dressed crowd is a solid tactic. So far, my favorite giveaway had to be the plush alligator hat for 1,000 fans at the Kentucky game, though. I will be wearing it to future games, and it will be worn during basketball season, too.

5. Stucky is a superstar

Before attending my first volleyball game, I did a quick Google search to see who would be the one to watch. Alexis Stucky topped pretty much every list, and her accolades are nothing short of spectacular. Unfortunately, a heartbreaking mid-game injury against Wisconsin last September put her out for the rest of the season. When she marked her triumphant return to the court during the Sept. 20 North Texas game at the start of the third set, my excitement skyrocketed. Her assists pack a punch like no other, and she’s a textbook definition of a “secret weapon” for sure.

6. Better music

Whoever the DJ is, you deserve a raise. Since this is the sixth reason on the list, here are six highlights from the typical match day playlist:

“All I Do Is Win” – DJ Khaled

“Single Ladies” – Beyonce

“Right Round” – Flo Rida ft. Kesha

“Shots” – LMFAO ft. Lil Jon

“Live Your Life” – TI ft. Rihanna

“Pound the Alarm” – Nicki Minaj

7. Less chaotic

The Swamp hosted over 90,000 fans for the UCF game, and, as you can imagine, it would make for a crowded experience. That’s not the case for volleyball games, and it makes all the difference. The bathrooms aren’t overcrowded, food lines don’t take 30 minutes, and you don’t have to worry about getting stepped on as spectators filter into their seats. Also, speaking of seating, you don’t have to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with a bunch of sweaty people; you have your very own chair complete with a cup holder. How enjoyable!

8. The sport itself is more entertaining

Volleyball is exhilarating; there’s no other way to frame it! Each set differs from the last, and it’s always a surprise whether the game will last three, four, or five sets. Plus, unlike football, there are both fewer and shorter timeouts, which only means one thing: more time playing the game. And whenever a play continues to bounce back and forth between the two teams, it gets intense. If the Gators score a point, it’s time to go crazy and wave your orange and blue spirit sticks!

9. They have the greatest hype video of all time

The song “#thatPower” by will.i.am featuring Justin Bieber isn’t necessarily a masterpiece, however, when paired with clips of the players, it makes for a true cinematic experience. The fans are cheering, the music is blasting, and, best of all, the players are pumping each other up. The words “I’m lovin’ every second, minute, hour” capture what it’s like to be in the O’Dome when the Gator girls are gearing up to battle it out against their opponent.

10. Supporting women in sports is always in style

Representation matters. Women’s sporting events in virtually every way are overshadowed by men’s due in part to receiving less funding and little media coverage. Pulling up to a volleyball game is a great way to demonstrate your commitment to respecting women in sports. Even if volleyball might not be your thing, I highly recommend showing up to at least one game to give it a try. I guarantee you’ll be blown away by the physical strength of these athletes. And if you don’t believe me, check out this powerful kill from #4, freshman Jaela Auguste!

In conclusion, volleyball at UF is just plain fantastic. I highly recommend claiming a student season pass that is good for five additional winter and spring sports if you haven’t done so already, and then you should be all set for match day. And if attending a game in person isn’t your thing, check out the season schedule to see what games will be streaming. Hopefully, you can make time to cheer on the team before the season’s up!