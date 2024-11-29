10 Little Ways to Show Love to All The People That Matter to You

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

Love is composed of all the little things.

Grand gestures are exciting and wonderful, but little acts of love are the backbone of any relationship: romantic, platonic and familial. So here are ten easy peasy ways to remind people that you love them this holiday season, and every season after.

1. Grab them some desert

Whatever that person said about the stomach being the way to the heart is absolutely true. If you’re out at dinner and you know your love would love that chocolate cake, you better grab her a to-go slice. My dad grabs my mom a candy or cookie from the store every other day and there’s a reason they’ve been married a damn long time. Whenever I paint my friend Ben’s nails, he’s made a routine of grabbing me a Starbucks cake pop. It’s two dollars and a monetarily small gesture, but it means the world that he thought to do something kind for me in those moments. Highly recommend this strategy.

2. Read their favorite book

Reading a friend’s favorite book says “I trust your taste and I value having topics to talk about with you!” If you’re a book lover too, consider annotating points you’d like to talk about with them, or writing notes in a copy to gift them.

3. Send them pictures of the things they love

Her favorite color is blue? Send her pictures of that blue flower on your walk to class. His favorite animal is frogs? DM him a silly frog meme on Instagram. Sending little pics tells your people that you know their interests and are periodically thinking of them.

4. Write love notes on everything

Write “I love you” on the bathroom mirror with soap in the morning. If your roomie has a big exam, write a good luck note on the eggs. Give your grandma a roll of lifesavers that says “You’re a lifesaver” the next time she helps you out. Or take a classic approach and send a postcard or love letter.

5. Keep a candle in the car for impromptu candle lit dinners

That is how you turn a McDonalds stop into a memory. I think this is best for romantic partners, but it would be funny to whip out on a friend!

6. Make a drink that incorporates their name

Ginger Gin, Nick Negroni, Maxine Margarita, Whitney Wine or whatever floats your boat. Just make a little cocktail or mocktail and name it after them.

7. Pick them some flowers

See pretty flowers on the side of the road? Grab a few on the way to see your loved one. It’s an affordable way to spread some love. However, if you’re looking for efficiency, I highly recommend Trader Joe’s flowers.

8. Buy a guidebook for the city they live in

If buying a whole book isn’t for you, maybe compile a few places you would love to visit together. This works best for long-distance or newly moved loved ones.

9. Send them songs

There is nothing sweeter than a loved one sending you a song that reminds them of you or that you know they love. It takes two seconds and is guaranteed to make their day.

10. Just tell them you love them

It seems simple, but we often forget. Those words go a long way.

Love is in the details, so hopefully you have a few more ideas on how to show your love and appreciation for the special people in your life all year round.