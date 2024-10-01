10 Amazon Products Under $30 to Get You Through a Season in the Swamp

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As someone who’s spent their whole life in Florida, I’m no stranger to the weather. But, as a lot of Floridians will tell you, Gainesville is unique. Between the thousands of people who squeeze onto campus on Saturdays, an average humidity of 75% and temperatures that start at 85°F, a game day at UF can be a hot mess. Nonetheless, they can also be some of the best experiences you’ll have as a student here. From the tailgate to the postgame, here are my game day must-haves to last you through a season in the swamp.

I bought this skirt at the beginning of my freshman year and have used it religiously ever since. When I’m not wearing it, someone else is borrowing it. It’s comfy, stretchy, comes in multiple colors and styles and has pockets for days that don’t call for a (clear) bag. It can also be worn outside of just gamedays, so you’re sure to get the most out of your purchase.

This is one of my favorite clothing products from Amazon. The romper is dri-fit, so it’s perfect to wear on hot days around campus, to the gym and most importantly, to games. Throw it under a jersey, put on some cute gameday pins, add a UF hat and you’re left with a cute, easy outfit for only $15.

This is an absolute basic for game days. The material’s soft and light feel won’t weigh too heavy on you for a muggy game. I’ve worn this top tons of times and can confirm it holds up in the heat and looks cute no matter how you style it. It comes in both blue and orange, pairing well with the skirt linked above!

Although any sunscreen can be effective, this La Roche-Posay product has been my holy grail for years now. I’ve used it through gamedays, long beach days or anything that would put me in the Florida sun for more than a few hours. It’s incredibly glowy, light on the skin and works great as a base for makeup. This specific product is also fairly small and can be easily transported with you on gameday, ready for reapplication at any point.

I didn’t order a mini fan until the beginning of this football season, but I am so, so grateful I did. There’s many different options on Amazon (most of which are under $15), but this specific fan is a best-seller. For most game days, there’s no avoiding the heat or the sweat. These fans will keep you looking fresh and cool all day and can fit perfectly in a purse or bag. The only downside you’ll have to face is your friends asking for it all day.

As someone with extremely frizzy hair, the swamp humidity has become my worst enemy. Much too often I’ve been ready to leave with perfect hair, just for it to be sticking to my skin and expanding to twice its size the second I step more than three feet outside. Admittedly, it’s a battle I choose to fight some days, but for the days I don’t, a slick back style is almost vital. It’s easy to do, low maintenance and leaves you with a cute and classy look throughout the day.

In my opinion, noon games in the student section could be considered cruel and unusual punishment – and that’s not me being dramatic. However, there are a few things you can wear to protect yourself from the direct sunlight; these sunglasses are one of them! If you’re not ready to invest a paycheck into a pair of Ray-Bans, I highly recommend SOJOS. I’ve ordered many pairs of glasses from this brand over the years and they’ve never failed me. They also have tons of different styles, but this is my personal favorite!

A clear bag is going to be the most basic necessity for gameday. Unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that’s close to the tailgates or stadium, you probably won’t have time to run back to your dorm at any point during the day. Having a bag to hold miscellaneous items (money, snacks, sunglasses, makeup etc.) is going to come in handy more than you think it will. I’d also recommend buying a beaded UF purse strap to pair with it, though those do tend to run a little more expensive.

A setting spray is a basic necessity for any day that requires a long-lasting look. It pairs perfectly with the La Roche-Posay sunscreen to maintain a glowy and radiant appearance. Though, if one prefers a matte look, I’d recommend the NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish setting spray.

If you’re anything like me, smelling good is a priority. That said, a long day in the heat and sun can make it difficult to accomplish. Keeping a mini deodorant (I prefer the Dove Spray mini bottles, which can be found for $2.49 at Target) and/or a mini perfume in your purse can help keep you fresh all day. Whatever your preferences may be works perfectly fine, though my personal favorite product is the Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 40 scent.

Whatever your plans may be for the remainder of this season, I guarantee these products will be worth your money!