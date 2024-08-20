Post-SA Elections: Could South Africa be stepping into a new era of governance?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCT chapter.

The South African political landscape appears to be taking a shift following the elections on the 29th of May 2024. The election results saw much contestation from multiple political parties with the belief that there was a fault with the Independent Electoral Commission’s counting of votes. Outcries were heard from parties like the Freedom Front Plus, DA, UDM, and a voice louder than others at times- the MK party. In view of the first parliament sitting since the election taking place on the 14th of June, we are witnessing a reshuffling of government none like we have seen in recent years , which begs the question: could South Africa be stepping into a new era of governance?

While previous elections saw the ANC winning with a strong majority, the 2024 results drew a close to the days of one-party dominance in our nation. The ANC was forced to make coalitions with other political parties because its percentage of votes was 40.18%. With no single party winning a mandate to govern, we have witnessed the emergence of the Government of National Unity (GNU). Final deliberations took place which saw agreements between the DA, IFP, and ANC to comprise the GNU in preparation for the first parliament sitting. A coalition of this magnitude -and still open to other political parties joining- is bound to leave us wondering what the future of South African governance will look like. These elections saw the entrance of new and smaller political parties like BOSA, RISE Mzansi, MK party, and Action SA in the National Assembly, which can serve as a marker for the disillusionment people have felt with the two largest opposition parties.

Since re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed and recognized these elections as voters’ call for leaders and all parties to work together to meet our needs, this could be the start of a new era for South Africa, reminiscent of our 1994 elections. The spirited nature seen among the youth when it came to these elections, and for politics as a whole, leads me to believe that not only is the political landscape in South Africa changing, but the way we as the youth engage with it is changing too. While many believed that the South African youth were not as concerned with politics as the youth had been during apartheid, we can truly say this is not the case, and the election results are a testament to this fact.

Our desire for change and accountable leadership has seen an election whereby political parties are forced to put aside their egos and work together to serve citizens. I truly believe that this new era of governance is this generation’s marker for a better South Africa. The powerful way in which the South African youth came together to contribute to change is an energy we must never forget, especially as this nation’s future leaders and innovators. In light of this, I believe this new era should give us hope for what’s to come and encourage us to be part of the change in whatever way we possibly can.